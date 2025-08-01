Lottery.com Relaunches in Mexico with Projected $5.2M Revenue as SEGG Media Puts Focus on International Gaming Operations

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or the “Company”), a leading technology company owning Sports.com, Concerts.com, and Lottery.com, today announced it is relaunching its Aganar operations in Mexico, tapping into its long-standing license to sell lottery draw games offered by Lotería National (the “Mexican National Lottery”) and marks a key milestone in SEGG’s broader Latin America (“LATAM”) expansion strategy. Aganar is operated by Medios Electrónicos Y De Comunicación, S.A.P.I. de CV, a subsidiary of Global Gaming Enterprises Inc. which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SEGG Media.

Aganar has been a licensed online retailer of the Mexican National Lottery since 2007, offering draw games and instant-win tickets. As part of the Company’s international relaunch, Aganar is being reactivated under the Company’s revitalized management team, aiming to boost revenue generation in Mexico as the first market in a broader LATAM gaming strategy. The Company projects $5.2 million in revenue with a continued growth trajectory of 18% per annum.

Tim Scoffham, Lottery.com International CEO, commented, “I’m thrilled that we’re now in a position to expand our engagement in the Mexican market. Lottery.com was previously a key player in the region which unfortunately was hindered due to historical corporate difficulties. We have worked hard with our local operator to restructure the operations and we’re well positioned for market growth in Mexico. Importantly, this is just the start of the execution of our international gaming strategy. We are already actively evaluating additional countries, with the ambition to launch further operations in Q3 and Q4 of this year.”

This relaunch is part of a broader strategy funded by $450 million in committed financing facilities with Generating Alpha Ltd. and United Capital Investments London Ltd. The Company is deploying capital from these facilities to:

Restart lottery operations in the U.S.;

Bolster the Company’s sweepstakes and digital gaming business;

Support the growth of existing Mexico operations; and

Expand gaming operations to international markets including LATAM, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

SEGG Media Chairman and CEO Matthew McGahan said, “I have reported to shareholders for months now that our top priority has been to get Lottery.com operational as fast as possible in order to complete the turnaround. Generating revenues is, of course, a key priority for the Company, our shareholders, and future investors. With the relaunch in Mexico, we are demonstrating tangible progress. This is the first step in a broader LATAM expansion, and we are committed to scaling Lottery.com back into a position of strength globally.”

Grand View Research, Inc. recently reported that the Mexico lottery market generated $10 billion in revenue in 2024 and is growing at a steady 4.2% CAGR with forecasted revenue of $12.9 billion in 2030. The report also stated that draw-based lottery games comprised the largest revenue segment. With the LATAM online lottery market growing at a 13.6% CAGR, the Company is well positioned with its local brand and operation to create substantial value through digital innovation, sports lottery expansion, and offering a smarter incentive ecosystem.

With its trusted local brand, Aganar, SEGG Media is strategically positioned to capitalize on both established and emerging consumer demand in Mexico and across Latin America.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to complete acquisitions; the Company’s ability to remain in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules; and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.