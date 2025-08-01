JCDecaux : Amended version of the Half-Year Financial Report 2025.

Please find attached the amended version of the Half-Year Financial Report 2025.
Attachment
| Source: JCDecaux JCDecaux
Please find attached the amended version of the Half-Year Financial Report 2025.
Attachment
Please find enclosed the Half-Year Financial Report. Attachment JCDecaux Half-Year Financial Report 2025 ...Read More
Half-Year 2025 results Solid results driven by digital and a uniquegeographic footprint Paris, July 31st, 2025 Robust revenue growth +3.4% reported growth to €1,868.3m revenue in half-year...Read More