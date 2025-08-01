PROACTIS SA - Press Release (resignation S. Line) 01.08.2025

Press Release

Evolution of PROACTIS SA Governance

PARIS, France – (1st August 2025) — Stephen LINE has resigned from his positions as Director, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Chief Executive Officer of PROACTIS SA. Under the terms of the Board of Directors of the company PROACTIS SA (ISIN code : FR0004052561) held on the le 30 July 2025:

(i) Andrew REARDON has been appointed as Director, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Chief Executive Officer of PROACTIS SA for the duration of his term of office as director, and





(ii) Graham DAVIS was co-opted as a director.





Shareholders will be asked to approve this appointment at the next Annual General Meeting called to approve the financial statements.

No severance pay was received by Stephen Line at the time of his departure.

Andrew Reardon joined the group Proactis in January 2025 as Group Chief Operating Officer. He has considerable experience in the fields of operational leadership, complex transformational change management, large scale project management and revenue growth programs whose leadership skills and management aptitude have been repeatedly tested under the most demanding circumstances.

Graham DAVIS joined Proactis in mid-2024 as Global Operations Director, having held senior positions at some of Europe's largest independent IT groups, including SCC, Fujitsu, and SAS, among others. Graham has over 20 years of experience in helping organizations accelerate and grow, and through our commercial operations and go-to-market strategy, he will help Proactis achieve the level it deserves as one of the most admired brands in the SaaS space.

As a result of these changes, the Board of Directors of PROACTIS SA is now composed as follows:

Member Functions Mandate expiry date Andrew REARDON Chairman of the Board of Directors

Chief Executive Officer Annual General Meeting to approve the financial statements for the year ending January 31, 2028 Lucy FOX Director Annual General Meeting to approve the financial statements for the year ending January 31, 2028 Bonnie MITCHELL Director Annual General Meeting to approve the financial statements for the year ending January 31, 2030 Graham DAVIS Director Annual General Meeting to approve the financial statements for the year ending January 31, 2028

Contacts

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 25 55 00

E-mail: investorContact@proactis.com



