BNP Paribas Group : 2025 EBA STRESS TEST RESULTS CONFIRM BNP PARIBAS’ STRONG SHOCK ABSORPTION CAPACITY AND STRUCTURAL RESILIENCE





2025 EBA STRESS TEST RESULTS CONFIRM

BNP PARIBAS’ STRONG SHOCK ABSORPTION CAPACITY

AND STRUCTURAL RESILIENCE

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 1 August 2025,

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published the results of the 2025 EU-wide stress test results, carried out in coordination with the European Central Bank (ECB), the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM), and the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB).

The 2025 EU-wide stress test is designed to be used as an important source of information for the purposes of the SREP (Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process). The results assist the supervisory authorities in assessing BNP Paribas’s ability to meet applicable prudential requirements under stressed scenarios.

The adverse stress test scenario was set by the ECB/ESRB and covers a three-year time horizon (2025-2027). The stress test has been carried out, applying a static balance sheet assumption as of December 2024, therefore not taking any future business strategies and management actions into account. It is not to be viewed as a forecast of BNP Paribas’s profits.

Strong shock absorption capacity: structural improvements in the Group’s profile, strength of capital structure and prudent balance sheet management

BNP Paribas demonstrated a high level of resilience in the 2025 stress test, with a fully loaded CET1 peak-to-trough depletion of -235 basis points (bps), significantly improved from -398 bps in the 2023 exercise.

On the leverage ratio, depletion is also lower than in the 2023 exercise with Group’s leverage ratio remaining above the requirement throughout the stress period with a low point of 3.9% (compared to 3.4% in 2023 exercise).

Accordingly, these stress tests will provide input into the 2025 Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) conducted by the supervisory authorities and therefore reclassify BNP Paribas in the first bucket of the ECB’s Pillar 2 Guidance (P2G) framework, with a depletion range of 0–300 bps for its CET1, corresponding to a P2G range between 0 and 100 bps, lower than the previous range of 50 to 200 bps.

This improvement complements the Group’s already low-level Pillar 2 Requirement (P2R), one of the lowest among major European banks, reflecting its strong resilience capabilities through all stages of the cycle.

Supporting clients and the economy in all environments

BNP Paribas remains committed to maintaining a solid capital position and supporting its clients and the economy across all market conditions.

The Group’s performance in the 2025 stress test reinforces its ability to navigate uncertainty and deliver sustainable value to all stakeholders.

About BNP Paribas

Leader in banking and financial services in Europe, BNP Paribas operates in 64 countries and has nearly 178,000 employees, including more than 144,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main fields of activity: Commercial, Personal Banking & Services for the Group’s commercial & personal banking and several specialised businesses including BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Arval; Investment & Protection Services for savings, investment and protection solutions; and Corporate & Institutional Banking, focused on corporate and institutional clients. Based on its strong diversified and integrated model, the Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realise their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. In Europe, BNP Paribas has four domestic markets: Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg. The Group is rolling out its integrated commercial & personal banking model across several Mediterranean countries, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe. As a key player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific. BNP Paribas has implemented a Corporate Social Responsibility approach in all its activities, enabling it to contribute to the construction of a sustainable future, while ensuring the Group's performance and stability.

Press contact

Giorgia Rowe – giorgia.rowe@bnpparibas.com – +33 6 64 27 57 96

Hacina Habchi – hacina.habchi@bnpparibas.com - +33 7 61 97 65 20

Attachment