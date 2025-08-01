USW welcomes new era with Orion Steel, Interpro Pipe and Steel

BURNABY, British Columbia, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW), representing more than 1,000 workers across steel, pipe and related manufacturing facilities in Alberta and Saskatchewan, is welcoming a new chapter under the ownership of Atlas Holdings, which will operate Interpro Pipe and Steel under the new banner of Orion Steel.

Atlas Holdings announced its acquisition of Evraz North America last month, with the deal officially closing yesterday. The Canadian operations of the newly named Orion Steel will continue under the name Interpro Pipe and Steel, encompassing USW-represented steel and pipe operations and a rolling mill in Regina, a weld line tube and casing plant in Calgary, several recycling facilities and a pipe-coating mill.

“This investment by Atlas Holdings provides security and immediate and long-term opportunities for our members and the communities where they work,” said Scott Lunny, USW Western Canada Director.

“Atlas has extensive experience operating industrial businesses, working in partnership with unions, and has the capacity to work proactively with provincial and national governments. We are confident they have a long-term view and can provide the expertise and leadership to grow the business,” said Lunny.

The USW extends its thanks to outgoing CEO James “Skip” Herald for his leadership during challenging years at Evraz North America and for his role in helping bring the sale to completion. The union also welcomes Doug Matthews as the incoming Chief Executive Officer of Orion Steel.

“USW and our local unions in Western Canada and the Territories look forward to working with Orion and Interpro Pipe and Steel to guide and grow the steel and pipe business in Western Canada into the future,” said Lunny.

About the United Steelworkers

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

For more information:

Scott Lunny, USW Western Canada Director, slunny@usw.ca, 604-329-5308

Brett Barden, USW Communications, bbarden@usw.ca, 604-445-6956