CAST announces early access to CAST Imaging MCP server

PARIS and NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAST, a leader in software mapping and intelligence technology, today launched CAST Imaging MCP server, a Model Context Protocol (MCP) bridge for AI agents. The protocol gives LLMs direct access to other systems, in this case CAST Imaging. Today, architects and engineers use CAST Imaging to see inside their applications via architectural maps. The CAST Imaging MCP server gives AI the same direct insights, providing the full context they need to understand, modify, or transform large and complex enterprise applications and systems. With the introduction of the server, companies no longer need to develop custom code to connect their agents to CAST Imaging, enjoying faster access and the enhanced security of the MCP standard.

“To work on enterprise systems, you need the specific facts about their structures,” said Olivier Bonsignour, Head of R&D at CAST. “For large applications, especially over a million lines of code, CAST Imaging provides AI with the context it needs.”

Tapping into the MCP server, companies can apply AI to achieve goals such as:

Remediating tech debt

Removing cloud migration blockers

Changing objects, frameworks, or databases

Modernizing mainframe application in place

Transforming code from .Net, Java, and other stacks to AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud



CAST Imaging examines everything that makes up an application. It then reverse-engineers its internal architecture, precisely mapping every technology, object, property, and transaction, including explicit and hidden links between code, data, and frameworks.

“While AI excels at pattern recognition, it requires systematic, deterministic data to work reliably on large, complex applications,” continued Bonsignour. “CAST MCP server provides this data through deterministic analysis that understands the full context. By combining data from CAST with other sources and interacting with it via a preferred LLM, companies can unlock whole new ways to put AI to work on the custom applications that underpin their enterprises.”

The CAST Imaging MCP server provides tools and functions to AI agents such as:

Portfolio-wide tools

List of applications

Insights, transactions, data graphs

Inter-applications dependencies Application-wide tools Statistics

Insights, transactions, data graphs, packages

Inter-applications dependencies Element-wide tools

Insight occurrences

Transaction/data graph list/graph/summary

Object details, transactions, data graphs

Package interactions

Source details, dependencies Select resources

Portfolio-wide intelligence, ported as tools to be available more broadly

Delivered as a Docker container, the MCP server is ready to run on corporate servers or in the cloud. Users can request early access at castsoftware/mcp.

About CAST

Businesses move faster using CAST to understand, improve, and transform their software. Through semantic analysis of source code, CAST generates dashboards and 3D maps for executives, technologists, and AI to navigate inside individual applications and across entire portfolios. This intelligence enables companies to steer, speed, and report on initiatives such as technical debt, modernization, and cloud. As the pioneer of the software intelligence field, CAST is trusted by the world’s leading companies and governments, their consultancies and cloud providers. See it all at castsoftware.com.