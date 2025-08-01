Lumine Group Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumine Group Inc. (“Lumine Group” or “the Company”) (TSXV:LMN) announces financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. All amounts referred to in this press release are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, and management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Additional information about Lumine Group is also available on SEDAR+ and on Lumine Group’s website www.luminegroup.com.

Q2 2025 Headlines:

  • Revenue grew 13% to $184.0 million compared to $162.8 million in the same quarter prior year (including 6% organic growth after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts).
  • The Company generated operating income1 of $62.7 million during the quarter, a 71% increase from $36.6 million in the same quarter prior year.
  • The Company generated net income of $23.6 million during the quarter, from net loss of $2.2 million in the same quarter prior year.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased $68.7 million to $78.4 million compared to $9.7 million in Q2 2024, representing an increase of 705%.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased $69.6 million to $72.4 million compared to $2.8 million in Q2 2024.

Year-to-Date Q2 2025 Headlines:

  • Revenue grew 19% to $362.6 million compared to $303.9 million in the same six-month period prior year (including 1% organic growth after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts).
  • The Company generated operating income of $122.2 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 51% from $81.1 million in the same period prior year.
  • The Company generated net income of $44.3 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, from net loss of $306.6 million in the same period prior year.
  • CFO increased $73.8 million to $118.5 million compared to $44.7 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, representing an increase of 165%.
  • FCFA2S increased $75.8 million to $107.4 million compared to $31.5 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, representing an increase of 240%.

Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2025 is $184.0 million, an increase of 13% or $21.1 million, compared to $162.8 million for the same period in 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, total revenue was $362.6 million, an increase of 19%, or $58.7 million, compared to $303.9 million for the same period in 2024. The increase for the three and six months compared to the same period in the prior year is attributable to revenues from new acquisitions. The Company experienced organic growth of 9% and 2%, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, or 6% and 1% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. For acquired companies, organic growth is calculated as the difference between actual revenues achieved by each business in the financial period following acquisition, compared to the estimated revenues they achieved in the corresponding financial period preceding the date of acquisition by the Company. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $62.7 million, an increase of 71%, or $26.1 million, compared to $36.6 million for the same period in 2024. Operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $122.2 million, an increase of 51%, or $41.1 million, compared to $81.1 million for the same period in 2024. The increase for the three and six month periods is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions. Operating income is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers. See “Non-IFRS Measures”.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $23.6 million compared to net loss of $2.2 million for the same period in 2024. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $44.3 million compared to net loss of $306.6 million for the same period in 2024. The increase in net income for the three and six months is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions and the Mandatory Conversion of Preferred and Special Securities on March 25, 2024 such that no further preferred and special securities expense was booked in the subsequent quarters.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, CFO increased $68.7 million to $78.4 million compared to $9.7 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 705%. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, CFO increased $73.8 million to $118.5 million compared to $44.7 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 165%. The primary reason for the increase is that CFO includes the impact of changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations or changes in non-cash operating working capital (“NCOWC”) which improved during the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same period prior year, as well as higher operating income.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, FCFA2S increased $69.6 million to $72.4 million compared to $2.8 million for the same period in 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, FCFA2S increased $75.8 million to $107.4 million compared to $31.5 million for the same period in 2024. The increase in the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 is driven by higher CFO compared to the same periods in 2024. FCFA2S is a non-IFRS Measure. See “Non-IFRS Measures”.

Non-IFRS Measures

Operating income (loss) refers to income (loss) before income taxes, amortization of intangible assets, redeemable Preferred and Special Share expense, gain on bargain purchase, and finance and other expenses (income). We believe that operating income is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the profitability of the Company related to its core operations. Operating income (loss) is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that operating income (loss) should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss).

The following table reconciles operating income to net income:

 Three months ended
June 30,		Six months ended
June 30,
 2025 2024 2025 2024 
Net income (loss)23.6 (2.2)44.3 (306.6)
Adjusted for:    
Amortization of intangible assets26.3 29.2 52.3 52.0 
Redeemable preferred and special securities expense- - - 317.4 
Gain on bargain purchase(2.5)- (2.5)- 
Finance and other expense (income)7.4 5.7 12.5 10.0 
Income tax expense (recovery)7.9 3.9 15.5 8.3 
Operating income (loss)62.7 36.6 122.2 81.1 
 

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on bank debt, transaction costs on bank debt, repayments of lease obligations, interest, dividends and other proceeds received, and property and equipment purchased net of proceeds from disposal. The Company believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Lumine Group does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While the Company could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, the Company’s objective is to invest all of its FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet the Company’s hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

 Three months ended June 30,Six months ended June 30,
 2025202420252024
Net cash flows from operating activities:78.4 9.7 118.5 44.7 
Adjusted for:    
Interest paid on lease obligations(0.1)(0.1)(0.2)(0.3)
Interest paid on other facilities(3.9)(5.1)(7.7)(7.6)
Credit facility transaction costs(0.0)(0.2)(0.0)(1.8)
Payment of lease obligations(1.6)(1.5)(3.2)(3.0)
Interest, dividends and other proceeds received1.1 0.3 1.8 0.4 
Property and equipment purchased – net of proceeds from disposal(1.5)(0.4)(1.8)(0.7)
Free cash flow available to shareholders72.4 2.8 107.4 31.5 
 

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Lumine Group or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Lumine Group assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

About Lumine Group Inc.

Lumine Group acquires, strengthens, and grows, vertical market software businesses in the communications and media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com.  

For further information:

David Nyland

Chief Executive Officer

Lumine Group

investors@luminegroup.com
+1-437-353-4910

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited
 June 30, 2025  December 31, 2024 
      
Assets     
      
Current assets:     
Cash$289,673  $210,983 
Accounts receivable, net 143,794   158,048 
Unbilled revenue 51,891   35,982 
Inventories 611   693 
Other assets 45,501   47,183 
  531,470   452,889 
      
Non-current assets:     
Property and equipment 7,547   7,457 
Right of use assets 6,198   6,949 
Deferred income taxes 11,071   9,536 
Other assets 12,970   12,467 
Intangible assets and goodwill 765,455   797,888 
  803,241   834,297 
      
Total assets$1,334,711  $1,287,186 
      
Liabilities and Equity     
      
Current liabilities:     
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities$98,130  $107,861 
Due to related parties, net 4,433   2,972 
Current portion of bank debt 1,247   3,190 
Deferred revenue 115,866   88,442 
Provisions 5   156 
Acquisition holdback payables 5,416   17 
Lease obligations 3,146   4,249 
Income taxes payable 11,128   10,278 
  239,371   217,165 
      
Non-current liabilities:     
Deferred income taxes 99,210   107,044 
Bank debt 242,848   275,443 
Lease obligations 4,404   3,621 
Other liabilities 5,597   5,191 
  352,059   391,299 
      
Total liabilities 591,430   608,464 
      
Equity:     
Capital stock 490,669   490,669 
Contributed surplus 185,142   185,142 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 6,615   (13,612)
Retained earnings 60,855   16,523 
  743,281   678,722 
      
Subsequent events     
      
Total liabilities and equity$1,334,711  $1,287,186 
 

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss)
(In thousands of USD, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited
 Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 
 2025
 2024
 2025 2024
 
       
Revenue
      
License$11,716 $11,687 $24,043 $23,407 
Professional services 36,167  28,909  67,444  53,842 
Hardware and other 2,947  2,326  12,017  4,743 
Maintenance and other recurring 133,125  119,903  259,143  221,932 
  183,955  162,825  362,647  303,924 
Expenses    
Staff 87,496  87,704  171,400  160,733 
Hardware 1,742  1,418  6,401  2,938 
Third party license, maintenance and professional services 10,597  11,867  21,800  20,406 
Occupancy 972  975  1,968  1,871 
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 8,935  12,751  17,917  19,508 
Professional fees 3,683  5,655  7,523  8,487 
Other, net 5,490  3,509  8,785  4,455 
Depreciation 2,380  2,337  4,690  4,452 
Amortization of intangible assets 26,322  29,211  52,336  52,032 
  147,617  155,427  292,820  274,882 
     
Redeemable Preferred and Special Securities expense -  -  -  317,362 
Gain on bargain purchase (2,494) -  (2,494) - 
Finance and other expenses (income) 7,388  5,698  12,522  9,970 
  4,894  5,698  10,028  327,332 
     
Income (loss) before income taxes 31,444  1,700  59,799  (298,290)
     
Current income tax expense (recovery) 12,691  9,209  27,261  17,555 
Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (4,800) (5,274) (11,794) (9,272)
Income tax expense 7,891  3,935  15,467  8,283 
     
Net income (loss)$23,553 $(2,235)$44,332 $(306,573)
        
Weighted average shares outstanding:       
Basic 256,620,388  256,620,388  256,620,388   171,366,154 
Diluted 256,620,388  256,620,388  256,620,388   254,978,572 
        
Earnings (loss) per share:       
Basic and diluted$0.09 $(0.01)$0.17  $(1.79)
 
 

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited
 Three months ended June 30,
 Six months ended June 30, 
  2025 2024
  20252024 
      
Net income (loss)$23,553$(2,235)$44,332$(306,573)
     
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):    
     
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other 16,095 (975) 20,227 (4,600)
     
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of income tax 16,095 (975) 20,227 (4,600)
     
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year$39,648$(3,210)$64,559$(311,173)
 

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited
Six months ended June 30, 2025     
 Capital stockContributed surplusAccumulated other comprehensive (loss) incomeRetained earnings (deficit)Total equity
      
Balance at January 1, 2025$490,669$185,142$(13,612)$16,523$678,722
      
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period: - - -  44,332 44,332
Net income (loss)     
      
Other comprehensive income (loss):     
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other - - 20,227  - 20,227
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - 20,227  - 20,227
      
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - 20,227  44,332 64,559
      
Balance at June 30, 2025$490,669$185,142$6,615 $60,855$743,281
 

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited
Six months ended June 30, 2024     
 Capital stockContributed surplus
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
Retained earnings (deficit)
Total equity
          
Balance at January 1, 2024$-$(1,015,661)$(6,296)$(2,820,478)$(3,842,435)
      
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:     
Net income (loss) - -  -  (306,573) (306,573)
      
Other comprehensive income (loss):     
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other - -  (4,600) -  (4,600)
      
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - -  (4,600) -  (4,600)
      
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - -  (4,600) (306,573) (311,173)
      
Mandatory Conversion of Special and Preferred Shares 403,301 1,200,803  -  3,095,910  4,700,014 
Settlement of Preferred and Special Share Dividends in Subordinate Voting Shares 87,368 -  -  -  87,368 
      
Balance at June 30, 2024$490,669$185,142 $(10,896)$(31,141)$633,774 
 

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited   
 Three months ended June 30,Six months ended June 30,
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
     
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:    
Net income (loss)$23,553 $(2,235)$44,332 $(306,573)
Adjustments for:    
Depreciation 2,380  2,337  4,690  4,452 
Amortization of intangible assets 26,322  29,211  52,336  52,032 
Contingent consideration adjustments 587  915  475  958 
Preferred and Special Securities expense (income) -  -  -  317,362 
Gain on bargain purchase (2,494) -  (2,494) - 
Finance and other expenses (income) 8,493  5,998  14,321  10,336 
Income tax expense (recovery) 7,891  3,935  15,467  8,283 
Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations 28,885  (26,734) 11,370  (34,859)
Income taxes (paid) received (17,182) (3,680) (21,991) (7,317)
Net cash flows from operating activities 78,434  9,747  118,506  44,674 
     
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:    
Interest paid on lease obligations (97) (130) (202) (284)
Interest paid on bank debt (3,886) (5,130) (7,699) (7,602)
Cash transferred from (to) Parent (85) 118  14  (1,990)
Proceeds from issuance of bank debt -  50,500  -  140,500 
Repayments of bank debt (36,076) (244) (36,319) (488)
Transaction costs on bank debt (27) (194) (46) (1,849)
Payments of lease obligations (1,643) (1,468) (3,226) (3,034)
Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities (41,815) 43,452  (47,478) 125,253 
     
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:    
Acquisition of businesses (6,807) (144,325) (6,807) (144,325)
Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts 2,513  -  1,576  (685)
Interest, dividends and other proceeds received 1,105  300  1,799  366 
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 71  -  71  - 
Property and equipment purchased (1,455) (363) (1,709) (724)
Other investing activities (80) (271) 4,257  (265)
Net cash flows (used in) investing activities (4,653) (144,659) (813) (145,633)
     
     
Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents 5,610  (554) 8,475  (3,030)
     
Increase (decrease) in cash 37,577  (92,014) 78,690  21,264 
     
Cash, beginning of period 252,096  259,787  210,983  146,509 
     
Cash, end of period$289,673 $167,773 $289,673 $167,773 
 


1 See “Non-IFRS Measures”.


