Lumine Group Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumine Group Inc. (“Lumine Group” or “the Company”) (TSXV:LMN) announces financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. All amounts referred to in this press release are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, and management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Additional information about Lumine Group is also available on SEDAR+ and on Lumine Group’s website www.luminegroup.com.

Q2 2025 Headlines:

Revenue grew 13% to $184.0 million compared to $162.8 million in the same quarter prior year (including 6% organic growth after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts).

The Company generated operating income 1 of $62.7 million during the quarter, a 71% increase from $36.6 million in the same quarter prior year.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased $68.7 million to $78.4 million compared to $9.7 million in Q2 2024, representing an increase of 705%.

Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased $69.6 million to $72.4 million compared to $2.8 million in Q2 2024.





Year-to-Date Q2 2025 Headlines:

Revenue grew 19% to $362.6 million compared to $303.9 million in the same six-month period prior year (including 1% organic growth after adjusting for foreign exchange impacts).

The Company generated operating income of $122.2 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 51% from $81.1 million in the same period prior year.

The Company generated net income of $44.3 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, from net loss of $306.6 million in the same period prior year.

CFO increased $73.8 million to $118.5 million compared to $44.7 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, representing an increase of 165%.

FCFA2S increased $75.8 million to $107.4 million compared to $31.5 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, representing an increase of 240%.





Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2025 is $184.0 million, an increase of 13% or $21.1 million, compared to $162.8 million for the same period in 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, total revenue was $362.6 million, an increase of 19%, or $58.7 million, compared to $303.9 million for the same period in 2024. The increase for the three and six months compared to the same period in the prior year is attributable to revenues from new acquisitions. The Company experienced organic growth of 9% and 2%, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, or 6% and 1% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. For acquired companies, organic growth is calculated as the difference between actual revenues achieved by each business in the financial period following acquisition, compared to the estimated revenues they achieved in the corresponding financial period preceding the date of acquisition by the Company. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $62.7 million, an increase of 71%, or $26.1 million, compared to $36.6 million for the same period in 2024. Operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $122.2 million, an increase of 51%, or $41.1 million, compared to $81.1 million for the same period in 2024. The increase for the three and six month periods is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions. Operating income is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers. See “Non-IFRS Measures”.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $23.6 million compared to net loss of $2.2 million for the same period in 2024. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $44.3 million compared to net loss of $306.6 million for the same period in 2024. The increase in net income for the three and six months is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions and the Mandatory Conversion of Preferred and Special Securities on March 25, 2024 such that no further preferred and special securities expense was booked in the subsequent quarters.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, CFO increased $68.7 million to $78.4 million compared to $9.7 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 705%. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, CFO increased $73.8 million to $118.5 million compared to $44.7 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 165%. The primary reason for the increase is that CFO includes the impact of changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations or changes in non-cash operating working capital (“NCOWC”) which improved during the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same period prior year, as well as higher operating income.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, FCFA2S increased $69.6 million to $72.4 million compared to $2.8 million for the same period in 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, FCFA2S increased $75.8 million to $107.4 million compared to $31.5 million for the same period in 2024. The increase in the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 is driven by higher CFO compared to the same periods in 2024. FCFA2S is a non-IFRS Measure. See “Non-IFRS Measures”.

Non-IFRS Measures

Operating income (loss) refers to income (loss) before income taxes, amortization of intangible assets, redeemable Preferred and Special Share expense, gain on bargain purchase, and finance and other expenses (income). We believe that operating income is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the profitability of the Company related to its core operations. Operating income (loss) is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that operating income (loss) should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss).

The following table reconciles operating income to net income:

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) 23.6 (2.2 ) 44.3 (306.6 ) Adjusted for: Amortization of intangible assets 26.3 29.2 52.3 52.0 Redeemable preferred and special securities expense - - - 317.4 Gain on bargain purchase (2.5 ) - (2.5 ) - Finance and other expense (income) 7.4 5.7 12.5 10.0 Income tax expense (recovery) 7.9 3.9 15.5 8.3 Operating income (loss) 62.7 36.6 122.2 81.1

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on bank debt, transaction costs on bank debt, repayments of lease obligations, interest, dividends and other proceeds received, and property and equipment purchased net of proceeds from disposal. The Company believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Lumine Group does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While the Company could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, the Company’s objective is to invest all of its FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet the Company’s hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash flows from operating activities: 78.4 9.7 118.5 44.7 Adjusted for: Interest paid on lease obligations (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.2 ) (0.3 ) Interest paid on other facilities (3.9 ) (5.1 ) (7.7 ) (7.6 ) Credit facility transaction costs (0.0 ) (0.2 ) (0.0 ) (1.8 ) Payment of lease obligations (1.6 ) (1.5 ) (3.2 ) (3.0 ) Interest, dividends and other proceeds received 1.1 0.3 1.8 0.4 Property and equipment purchased – net of proceeds from disposal (1.5 ) (0.4 ) (1.8 ) (0.7 ) Free cash flow available to shareholders 72.4 2.8 107.4 31.5

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Lumine Group or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Lumine Group assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

About Lumine Group Inc.

Lumine Group acquires, strengthens, and grows, vertical market software businesses in the communications and media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com.

For further information:

David Nyland

Chief Executive Officer

Lumine Group

investors@luminegroup.com

+1-437-353-4910

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 289,673 $ 210,983 Accounts receivable, net 143,794 158,048 Unbilled revenue 51,891 35,982 Inventories 611 693 Other assets 45,501 47,183 531,470 452,889 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 7,547 7,457 Right of use assets 6,198 6,949 Deferred income taxes 11,071 9,536 Other assets 12,970 12,467 Intangible assets and goodwill 765,455 797,888 803,241 834,297 Total assets $ 1,334,711 $ 1,287,186 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 98,130 $ 107,861 Due to related parties, net 4,433 2,972 Current portion of bank debt 1,247 3,190 Deferred revenue 115,866 88,442 Provisions 5 156 Acquisition holdback payables 5,416 17 Lease obligations 3,146 4,249 Income taxes payable 11,128 10,278 239,371 217,165 Non-current liabilities: Deferred income taxes 99,210 107,044 Bank debt 242,848 275,443 Lease obligations 4,404 3,621 Other liabilities 5,597 5,191 352,059 391,299 Total liabilities 591,430 608,464 Equity: Capital stock 490,669 490,669 Contributed surplus 185,142 185,142 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 6,615 (13,612 ) Retained earnings 60,855 16,523 743,281 678,722 Subsequent events Total liabilities and equity $ 1,334,711 $ 1,287,186

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss)

(In thousands of USD, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2025

2024

2025 2024

Revenue

License $ 11,716 $ 11,687 $ 24,043 $ 23,407 Professional services 36,167 28,909 67,444 53,842 Hardware and other 2,947 2,326 12,017 4,743 Maintenance and other recurring 133,125 119,903 259,143 221,932 183,955 162,825 362,647 303,924 Expenses Staff 87,496 87,704 171,400 160,733 Hardware 1,742 1,418 6,401 2,938 Third party license, maintenance and professional services 10,597 11,867 21,800 20,406 Occupancy 972 975 1,968 1,871 Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 8,935 12,751 17,917 19,508 Professional fees 3,683 5,655 7,523 8,487 Other, net 5,490 3,509 8,785 4,455 Depreciation 2,380 2,337 4,690 4,452 Amortization of intangible assets 26,322 29,211 52,336 52,032 147,617 155,427 292,820 274,882 Redeemable Preferred and Special Securities expense - - - 317,362 Gain on bargain purchase (2,494 ) - (2,494 ) - Finance and other expenses (income) 7,388 5,698 12,522 9,970 4,894 5,698 10,028 327,332 Income (loss) before income taxes 31,444 1,700 59,799 (298,290 ) Current income tax expense (recovery) 12,691 9,209 27,261 17,555 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (4,800 ) (5,274 ) (11,794 ) (9,272 ) Income tax expense 7,891 3,935 15,467 8,283 Net income (loss) $ 23,553 $ (2,235 ) $ 44,332 $ (306,573 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 256,620,388 256,620,388 256,620,388 171,366,154 Diluted 256,620,388 256,620,388 256,620,388 254,978,572 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic and diluted $ 0.09 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.17 $ (1.79 )

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024

2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ 23,553 $ (2,235 ) $ 44,332 $ (306,573 ) Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss): Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other 16,095 (975 ) 20,227 (4,600 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of income tax 16,095 (975 ) 20,227 (4,600 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year $ 39,648 $ (3,210 ) $ 64,559 $ (311,173 )

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited Six months ended June 30, 2025 Capital stock Contributed surplus Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income Retained earnings (deficit) Total equity Balance at January 1, 2025 $ 490,669 $ 185,142 $ (13,612 ) $ 16,523 $ 678,722 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period: - - - 44,332 44,332 Net income (loss) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other - - 20,227 - 20,227 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - 20,227 - 20,227 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - 20,227 44,332 64,559 Balance at June 30, 2025 $ 490,669 $ 185,142 $ 6,615 $ 60,855 $ 743,281

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited

Six months ended June 30, 2024 Capital stock Contributed surplus

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

Retained earnings (deficit)

Total equity

Balance at January 1, 2024 $ - $ (1,015,661 ) $ (6,296 ) $ (2,820,478 ) $ (3,842,435 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period: Net income (loss) - - - (306,573 ) (306,573 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other - - (4,600 ) - (4,600 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (4,600 ) - (4,600 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (4,600 ) (306,573 ) (311,173 ) Mandatory Conversion of Special and Preferred Shares 403,301 1,200,803 - 3,095,910 4,700,014 Settlement of Preferred and Special Share Dividends in Subordinate Voting Shares 87,368 - - - 87,368 Balance at June 30, 2024 $ 490,669 $ 185,142 $ (10,896 ) $ (31,141 ) $ 633,774

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)

Unaudited Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 23,553 $ (2,235 ) $ 44,332 $ (306,573 ) Adjustments for: Depreciation 2,380 2,337 4,690 4,452 Amortization of intangible assets 26,322 29,211 52,336 52,032 Contingent consideration adjustments 587 915 475 958 Preferred and Special Securities expense (income) - - - 317,362 Gain on bargain purchase (2,494 ) - (2,494 ) - Finance and other expenses (income) 8,493 5,998 14,321 10,336 Income tax expense (recovery) 7,891 3,935 15,467 8,283 Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations 28,885 (26,734 ) 11,370 (34,859 ) Income taxes (paid) received (17,182 ) (3,680 ) (21,991 ) (7,317 ) Net cash flows from operating activities 78,434 9,747 118,506 44,674 Cash flows from (used in) financing activities: Interest paid on lease obligations (97 ) (130 ) (202 ) (284 ) Interest paid on bank debt (3,886 ) (5,130 ) (7,699 ) (7,602 ) Cash transferred from (to) Parent (85 ) 118 14 (1,990 ) Proceeds from issuance of bank debt - 50,500 - 140,500 Repayments of bank debt (36,076 ) (244 ) (36,319 ) (488 ) Transaction costs on bank debt (27 ) (194 ) (46 ) (1,849 ) Payments of lease obligations (1,643 ) (1,468 ) (3,226 ) (3,034 ) Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities (41,815 ) 43,452 (47,478 ) 125,253 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities: Acquisition of businesses (6,807 ) (144,325 ) (6,807 ) (144,325 ) Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts 2,513 - 1,576 (685 ) Interest, dividends and other proceeds received 1,105 300 1,799 366 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 71 - 71 - Property and equipment purchased (1,455 ) (363 ) (1,709 ) (724 ) Other investing activities (80 ) (271 ) 4,257 (265 ) Net cash flows (used in) investing activities (4,653 ) (144,659 ) (813 ) (145,633 ) Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents 5,610 (554 ) 8,475 (3,030 ) Increase (decrease) in cash 37,577 (92,014 ) 78,690 21,264 Cash, beginning of period 252,096 259,787 210,983 146,509 Cash, end of period $ 289,673 $ 167,773 $ 289,673 $ 167,773





1 See “Non-IFRS Measures”.