ThinkCareBelieve: Week 28 America’s Success in President Trump’s Care

Week 28 of the Trump 2.0 Administration has been a climbing success and ThinkCareBelieve has just published an article covering it. The week started with President Trump making a landmark trade deal with EU President Von Der Leyen and meeting with UK Prime Minister Starmer at his Turnberry Home in Scotland. The deal unlocked one of the biggest economies in the world to America with the EU buying $750 Billion in energy from us and investing $600 Billion in America, with a 15% tariff across the board.

The article also covers U.S. economy continues to improve strongly. Consumer confidence was up again in July. Real GDP growth increased at 3.0% annual rate which was vastly above expectations. Federal government spending fell for a 2nd straight quarter. Fixed investment rose by 2% following the jump in the 1st quarter. Core inflation has been lower than anyone predicted. Customs & tariff revenue total $150 billion since Trump took office. The article also shows how President Trump is restoring American economic sovereignty by reducing reliance on foreign countries, boosting America's growth with trillions in investments and creating about 2.5 million jobs for the American people since he took office.

Also in ThenkCareBelieve's article, a comprehensive Digital Assets Report came out this week which will be a blueprint that will UNLEASH America’s ingenuity establishing the U.S. as the crypto capital of the world, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says that "We are exploring possibilities in decentralized computing and digital payments to unlock the potential of blockchain technology."

There were 4,399 Border Patrol apprehensions in July. That’s down from 6,070 Border Patrol apprehensions in June. ThinkCareBelieve's article explores how we are reaching levels of border security we never thought possible. With CBP and ICE starting enticing new recruitment campaigns for new agents, child predators have nowhere to run. Under President Biden, Cartels made more money than they ever had, now that the border is secure, according to Tom Homan, Cartels are going broke. As ICE arrests are being made, trafficking and crime rings are being broken up and the children that they find, are being rescued.

A very interesting segment of the article showcases Homeland Security Secretary Kristy Noem's visit to Chile where she signed an agreement to expand U.S technical capabilities for information sharing under the Biometric Identification Transnational Migration Alert Program. This cutting edge technology will protect our country and share information between countries so that criminals have nowhere to hide. Border Czar Tom Homan says that 70% of the people that ICE is arresting are criminals. The other 30% are National Security threats Based on intelligence reports with deportation orders signed by federal judges.

The article presents a shocking truth when HHS Secretary Kennedy publicly released findings of an HHS investigation that showed that the Danish health registry (big pharma funded) Andersson et al Study quoted by many members of the media, misrepresented the findings purporting that aluminum-containing vaccines are not associated with neurological injuries including autism and Asperger's, when the underlying evidence showed that there was actual harm being done. Secretary Kennedy calls it flawed science and indeed it is important that this be brought out in the open, so that corrections can be made to save children and for medicine to be about healing, and not about profits at the expense of human lives. Secretary Kennedy, Dr. Oz and President Trump announced the Health Tech Ecosystem Initiative this week, a public-private partnership aimed at modernizing the U.S. healthcare system through advanced technology for a smarter, more secure, and more personalized healthcare experience for Americans.

In the article is the U.S Senate's attempts to clear the backlog of President Trump's 130 waiting Nominees and they are working on expediting the process. DNI Tulsi Gabbard released the Durham Annex, a batch of documents that were recently found in "burn bags" in FBI Headquarters. They contain Clinton Plan intelligence, potential foreign election interference, and the Page FISA renewals showing the false Trump-Russia collusion narrative was, according to CIA Director Ratcliffe, in actuality a coordinated plan to prevent and destroy Donald Trump’s presidency. Senator Chuck Grassley says that transparency brings accountability. The seriousness of this cannot be overstated. What has been uncovered is nothing short of a treasonous crime against our Constitution.

ThinkCareBelieve's article has the ODNI release of whistleblower testimony of how a National Intelligence Officer at the time, was threatened by a supervisor to go along with the Russia Collusion Hoax. This is startling proof of the lengths that were taken to pressure everyone to feed a false narrative to the American people in an attempt to take down a duly-elected sitting president. It brings to light the courage and tenacity of Devin Nunes, Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, to stand up and question that narrative and demand the evidence they had to support it and bringing their unwillingness to comply to light. It cannot be emphasized enough the significance of this information, which goes to the core Constitutional basis of our democracy.

The announcement of the new use of Pell Grants for trade schools and training is covered in the article, and faith is back in the workplace. President Trump signed the VA Home Loan Program Reform Act into law Wednesday, cementing a partial claims program aimed at preventing veterans from losing their homes to foreclosure. It will allow veterans who are late on mortgage payments to tack-on those payments to the tail end of their loans. ThinkCareBelieve agrees wholeheartedly that it's time we take better care of the men and women who gave everything for our Country so we could be safe.

Another feature of this week's article is the remarkable story of President Trump's ability to end a war that has been going on between Cambodia and Thailand over a border dispute that concerned 2 Temples. President Trump spoke to them plainly about a brighter future doing business with the United States and the importance of a ceasefire and peace so that trade negotiations with each country could be completed, and it was successful. Lives have been saved and prosperity will come to these countries as a result. Say a prayer of gratitude that we have a President that is truly working for Peace.

President Trump is pumping life back into the American economy. America truly is the hottest country in the world right now. Those who tried to create public fear and trepidation, they just cannot believe President Trump's Trade Policy is successful, but as we can plainly see, it is. This week has been an incredible climb, as ThinkCareBelieve's article shows.





