Ingredion 公布强劲的第二季度业绩，并上调全年业绩展望

Westchester, IL

  • 2025 年第二季度，报告及调整后*营业利润分别同比增长 13% 和 1%
  • 2025 年第二季度报告及调整后每股收益 (EPS) 分别为 2.99 美元和 2.87 美元，2024 年同期分别为 2.22 美元和 2.87 美元
  • 将全年报告 EPS 预期上调至 11.25 至 11.75 美元区间，调整后 EPS 预期提高至11.10 至 11.60 美元区间

韦斯特切斯特，伊利诺伊州, Aug. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 作为全球领先的食品和饮料制造业配料解决方案供应商，Ingredion Incorporated（NYSE：INGR）今日公布其 2025 年第二季度业绩。

“Ingredion 再次交出稳健季度表现，印证了我们多元化业务模式的实力和韧性，”Ingredion 总裁兼首席执行官 Jim Zallie 表示。 “我们的质构与健康解决方案分部实现了 2% 的净销售额增长和 29% 的营业收入增长。 这一成绩得益于销售量的增长，特别是清洁标签解决方案，以及卓越运营——更精准的需求预测和采购努力为该分部业绩做出了贡献。”

“在拉丁美洲和加勒比地区食品与工业配料部，我们的业绩受到阿根廷合资企业去年同期强劲表现的基数影响。 除合资企业业绩外，该分部在持续推动客户与产品需求向更有利的组合转变的同时，依然展现出稳健的第二季度表现。”

“在美国/加拿大食品与工业配料部，我们的业绩受到机械火灾导致芝加哥工厂短暂停产的负面影响。 我们预计将在下半年部分抵消这一影响。”

“我们今年的重点仍然是加强客户关系、通过创新实现增长以及通过卓越运营创造价值。 我们以成为质构与健康解决方案的首选供应商为愿景，让健康食品更美味，并致力于为股东创造长期价值。”

Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

 2Q242Q25
Reported Diluted EPS$2.22$2.99 
Impairment charges 0.33 (0.02)
Restructuring and resegmentation costs 0.03 0.03 
Net gain on sale of business 0.01  
Tax items and other matters 0.28 (0.13)
Adjusted Diluted EPS**$2.87$2.87 
   

Estimated factors affecting changes in Reported and Adjusted EPS

 2Q25
Total items affecting adjusted diluted EPS** 
Total operating items0.04 
Margin0.22 
Volume(0.16)
Foreign exchange0.01 
Other income(0.03)
Total non-operating items(0.04)
Financing costs(0.02)
Tax rate(0.07)
Shares outstanding0.05 
  

** 总额可能因四舍五入而无法加总或重新计算

其他财务项目

  • 截至 2025 年 6 月 30 日，总债务为 18 亿美元，现金及短期投资总额为 8.68 亿美元；而 2024 年 12 月 31 日的数据分别为 18 亿美元和 10 亿美元。
  • 第二季度净融资成本为 1200 万美元，上年同期为 1000 万美元。这一增长主要受不利的外汇影响驱动，但部分被净利息支出降低所抵消。
  • 本季度报告及调整后实际税率分别为 23.6% 和 27.2%，上年同期则为 34.8% 和 25.4%。 报告实际税率下降主要受墨西哥比索兑美元汇率变动以及 2024 年第二季度一项按权益法核算投资减值的影响。
  • 截至 2025 年 6 月 30 日，净资本支出为 1.93 亿美元。

业务回顾

Ingredion 整体情况

Net Sales

$ in millions2024FX ImpactVolumeS. Korea Volume*Price Mix2025ChangeChange excl. FX
Second Quarter1,878(3)(15) (27)1,833(2%)(2%)
Year-to-Date3,760(43)28 (24)(75)3,646(3%)(2%)
         

* 代表因出售韩国业务而造成的销量损失

Reported Operating Income

$ in millions2024FX ImpactBusiness DriversRestructuring /ImpairmentOther2025ChangeChange excl. FX
Second Quarter2401 2181027113%13%
Year-to-Date453(4)64142054721%22%
         

Adjusted Operating Income

$ in millions2024FX ImpactBusiness Drivers2025ChangeChange excl. FX
Second Quarter2701 22731%1%
Year-to-Date486(4)6454612%13%
       

净销售额

  • 第二季度净销售额下降 2%。 销售额下降主要受价格组合变动影响，尤其是原材料成本下降，以及食品与工业配料（F&I）各部门销量减少所致，部分被成分与健康解决方案（T&HS）销量增长所抵消。


营业收入

  • 第二季度报告和调整后的营业收入分别为 2.71 亿美元和 2.73 亿美元。 报告营业收入与调整后营业收入之间的差异，主要归因于先前公布的设施关闭所产生的除役费用，部分由保险赔偿抵消。 排除外汇影响，报告和调整后营业收入与去年同期相比分别增长 13% 和 1%。


Texture & Healthful Solutions

Net Sales

$ in millions2024FX ImpactVolumePrice Mix2025ChangeChange excl. FX
Second Quarter5881520(24)5992%(1%)
Year-to-Date1,1851260(56)1,2011%%
        

Segment Operating Income

$ in millions2024FX ImpactBusiness Drivers2025ChangeChange excl. FX
Second Quarter8632211129%26%
Year-to-Date16034721031%29%
       
  • 由于原材料和投入成本降低以及销量的增加，质构与健康解决方案部第二季度的营业收入为 1.11 亿美元，较去年同期增加 2500 万美元，但其中一部分由不利的价格组合所抵消。 剔除外汇影响后，分部营业收入上升 26%。


拉美地区食品和工业配料部

Net Sales

$ in millions2024FX ImpactVolumePrice Mix2025ChangeChange excl. FX
Second Quarter630(16)(26)8596(5%)(3%)
Year-to-Date1,246(44)(36)31,169(6%)(3%)
        

Segment Operating Income

$ in millions2024FX ImpactBusiness DriversArgentina JV2025ChangeChange excl. FX
Second Quarter130(2)9(10)127(2%)(1%)
Year-to-Date231(5)199 25410%12%
        
  • 拉美地区食品和工业配料部第二季度的营业收入为 1.27 亿美元，同比下降 300 万美元。 本季度业绩受到阿根廷比索浮动汇率及对阿根廷合资企业业绩相应影响的负面影响。 除合资企业业绩外，分部营业收入有所增长，主要得益于有利的原材料成本，尽管销量下降部分抵消了这一增长。 剔除外汇影响后，分部营业收入下降 1%。


美国/加拿大食品和工业配料部

Net Sales

$ in millions2024FX ImpactVolumePrice Mix2025ChangeChange excl. FX
Second Quarter555(2)(20)(10)523(6%)(5%)
Year-to-Date1,096(8)(20)(25)1,043(5%)(4%)
        

Segment Operating Income

$ in millions2024FX ImpactBusiness Drivers2025ChangeChange excl. FX
Second Quarter105(1)(18)86(18%)(17%)
Year-to-Date192(3)(11)178(7%)(6%)
       
  • 美国/加拿大食品和工业配料部第二季度的营业收入为 8600 万美元，同比下降 1900 万美元。 该下降主要源于机械火灾导致的停产以及工业需求减少，不过这些影响部分被原材料成本下降所抵消。


所有其他分部**

Net Sales

$ in millions2024FX ImpactVolumeS. Korea Volume*Price Mix2025ChangeChange
excl. FX
Second Quarter105 11 (1)11510%10%
Year-to-Date233(3)24(24)3 233%1%
         

* 代表因出售韩国业务而造成的销量损失

Segment Operating Loss

$ in millions2024 FX ImpactBusiness Drivers2025 ChangeChange excl. FX
Second Quarter(10)18(1)NMNM
Year-to-Date(14)112(1)NMNM
       
  • 主要得益于植物基蛋白业务的增长，第二季度所有其他分部的营业亏损较去年提升了 900 万美元。


** 所有其他分部包括多个运营分部的业务，这些分部未单独或合并归类为可报告分部。 所有其他分部的净销售额主要来自巴基斯坦业务的甜味剂和淀粉销售、PureCircle 和减糖业务的甜叶菊及其他配料销售，以及蛋白质强化业务的豌豆蛋白配料销售。

股息和股票回购

第二季度，公司向股东支付了 5200 万美元股息，并宣布将于 2025 年 7 月 22 日支付每股 0.80 美元的季度股息（宣布日期为 2025 年 5 月 22 日）。 年初至今，该公司回购了价值 5500 万美元的普通股。

2025 年第三季度和全年最新展望

公司预期 2025 年全年报告的每股收益将在 11.25 至 11.75 美元之间，调整后的每股收益将在 11.10 至 11.60 美元之间。

本预测范围反映截至 2025 年 7 月底实施的关税水平。 此外，这一预测范围不包括与收购相关的整合和重组成本，以及任何潜在的减值成本。

公司目前预计 2025 全年净销售额将与上年持平，其中质构与健康解决方案的销量增长将被原材料成本下降带来的价格组合下滑以及预期的汇率影响所抵消。

预计 2025 全年报告及调整后营业利润均将实现中个位数增长。

2025 年全年展望如下：在销量增长的带动下，质构与健康解决方案业务的营业收入预计将实现低双位数增长；拉美地区的食品与工业配料业务预计将实现低个位数增长；美国和加拿大的相关业务预计将出现低个位数下降；而所有其他业务的营业收入仍预计将接近盈亏平衡水平。

公司预计 2025 年全年企业成本将实现高个位数增长，主要受 IT 投资和推进数字基础设施建设的相关项目成本驱动。

就 2025 年全年而言，公司预计报告和调整后的有效税率在 26.0% 至 27.5% 之间。

预计 2025 年全年经营活动现金流将在 8.25 亿美元至 9.5 亿美元之间，其中包括恢复对营运资本余额的投资。 全年资本支出预计在 4 亿美元到 4.25 亿美元之间。

公司预计 2025 年第三季度的净销售额将在与去年同期持平至实现低个位数增长之间，营业收入则预计持平或小幅下降。

电话会议和网上直播详情

Ingredion 将于 2025 年 8 月 1 日（周五）上午 8 时召开电话会议 （中部时间）/上午 9 时 （东部时间）召开电话会议，由总裁兼首席执行官 Jim Zallie 及执行副总裁兼首席财务官 James Gray 主持。 此电话会议将进行即时网络直播，可通过 https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/events-and-presentations 访问。 可通过公司网站查看包含其他财务和运营信息的演示文稿，并可在电话会议开始前几个小时下载。 重播限时提供，可通过 https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/financial-information/quarterly-results 访问。

关于公司

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) 总部位于芝加哥郊区，是全球领先的配料解决方案提供商，为全球近 120 个国家和地区的众多客户提供服务。 该公司 2024 年年净销售额约为 74 亿美元，致力于将谷物、水果、蔬菜及其他植物性原料转化为应用于食品、饮料、动物营养、酿造和工业市场的增值原料解决方案。 凭借 Ingredion 遍布全球的 Idea Labs® 创新中心和超过 11,000 名员工，公司将与客户共同确立并实现将人、自然及技术的潜力融合在一起以改善生活的目标。 如需了解更多信息和最新公司新闻，请访问 ingredion.com

前瞻性陈述

本新闻稿包含或可能包含《1933 年证券法》及其修订版第 27A 节及《1934 年证券交易法》及其修订版第 21E 节所定义的前瞻性陈述。 Ingredion 拟将这些前瞻性陈述纳入此类陈述的安全港原则。

前瞻性陈述包括但不限于有关我们对 2025 年第三季度净销售额和营业收入的预期、2025 年全年报告和调整后的每股收益、净销售额、报告和调整后的营业收入、分部营业收入、公司成本、报告和调整后的有效税率、营业现金流和资本支出的任何陈述，以及有关我们的前景和未来运营、财务状况、销量、现金流、支出或其他财务项目的任何其他陈述，包括对于上述各项的管理层计划或策略及目标，以及上述任何一项所依据的假设、预期或信念。

这些陈述有时可通过使用前瞻性词语来识别，例如 “可能”、“将要”、“应该”、“预计”、“假设”、“相信”、“计划”、“预料”、“估计”、“期望”、“意图”、“继续”、“备考”、“预测”、“展望”、“机会”、“潜在”，或其他类似的表达方式或其反面用法。 其中历史事实陈述之外的所有陈述均为“前瞻性陈述”。

这些陈述均基于当前情况或预期作出，但存在某些固有的风险和不确定性，其中很多难以预测并且超出我们的控制范围。 我们相信这些前瞻性陈述所反映的预期均基于合理假设，但投资者须注意：我们无法担保这些预期将成为现实。

由于各种风险和不确定性因素，实际结果及发展可能与这些陈述表达或暗示的预期存在重大差异，其中包括：可能会减少对我们生产产品的需求的消费者行为、偏好、需求和观念的改变；地缘政治冲突及其引发的行动，包括其对原材料可得性和价格、能源供应、供应链中断，以及对外汇和利率的波动的影响；全球经济状况的影响，以及影响我们购买原材料或制造或出售产品所在的各个地理区域和国家／地区的客户及消费者的总体政治、经济、商业及市场条件，以及这些因素可能对我们的销售量、产品定价，以及我们从客户收取应收款的能力产生影响；我们对于所服务的主要行业（包括但不限于食品厂、饮品厂、动物营养厂及酿造行业）采购我们产品的依赖，而这些行业也是我们销售额的重要来源；与流行病相关的风险；我们以足以获得市场认可的价格或质量开发或获取新产品和服务的能力；粟米提炼行业及相关行业的竞争和／或客户压力增加，包括在我们的主要产品和副产品（尤其是粟米油）的市场和价格方面，以及将我们主要原材料成本的价格上涨转嫁的能力；价格波动、供应链中断、关税、税费以及影响我们采购、生产流程和交货渠道的原材料、能源成本和可用性、货运和物流成本等方面的短缺；我们控制成本、实现预算和实现预期协同效应的能力，包括我们按时、按预算完成计划维护和投资项目以及有效管理货运、运输成本和对冲活动的能力；我们生产设施的运营方面的困难以及与产品安全和质量相关的责任承担；气候变化的影响以及应对气候变化的法律、监管和市场措施；我们以优惠条件成功确定并完成收购、剥离或策略联盟的能力，以及我们成功开展尽职调查、整合所收购业务或实施和维持策略联盟并在上述所有方面实现预期协同作用的能力；在国外进行业务和以外币进行交易所固有的经济、政治和其他风险；未能维持令人满意的劳资关系；我们吸引、发展、激励并与我们的员工保持良好关系的能力；法律和监管程序、诉讼、索赔和调查的影响；减值费用对我们的商誉或长期资产的影响；政治事件、贸易和国际争端、战争、威胁或恐怖主义行为以及自然灾害对我们业务的影响；政府政策、法律或法规的变化以及法律合规成本，包括遵守环境法规或我们无法控制的其他重大事件的发生；我们税率的变化或承担额外所得税责任；影响我们以合理利率筹集资金的风险以及其他影响我们获得充足资金以支持未来增长和拓展的因素；可能增加我们借贷成本的利率上升；信息技术系统、程序和站点的中断、安全事故或故障；影响我们继续执行股息政策的风险；以及我们维持财务报告有效内部控制的能力。

我们的前瞻性陈述仅代表截止陈述日期，我们没有义务更新任何前瞻性陈述，以反映新陈述或未来事件后陈述日期后的事件或情况或发展。 如果我们确实更新或更正了其中一项或多项陈述，投资者和其他人不应该就此推断我们将进行其他更新或更正。 有关这些和其他风险的进一步描述，请参见向美国证券交易委员会提交的截至 2024 年 12 月 31 日的年度报告（10-K 表格）以及后续报告（10-Q 和 8-K 表格）中收录的“风险因素”和其他信息。

联系方式：

投资者： Noah Weiss，773-896-5242

媒体：Rick Wion，708-209-6323

 
Ingredion Incorporated
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(dollars and shares in millions, except per share data)
                    
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Change Six Months Ended
June 30,		 Change
 2025 2024 % 2025 2024 %
Net sales$1,833  $1,878  (2%) $3,646  $3,760  (3%)
Cost of sales 1,356   1,432     2,703   2,897   
Gross profit 477   446  7%  943   863  9%
Operating expenses 208   191  9%  401   380  6%
Other operating (income) expense, net (5)  (8)    (15)  4   
Restructuring/impairment charges 3   23     10   26   
Operating income 271   240  13%  547   453  21%
Financing costs 12   10     21   29   
Net gain on sale of business            (82)  
Income before income taxes 259   230  13%  526   506  4%
Provision for income taxes 61   80     129   138   
Net income 198   150  32%  397   368  8%
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 2   2     4   4   
Net income attributable to Ingredion$196  $148  32% $393  $364  8%
            
Earnings per common share attributable to Ingredion common shareholders:           
            
Weighted average common shares outstanding:           
Basic 64.5   65.7     64.5   65.7   
Diluted 65.6   66.8     65.6   66.7   
            
Earnings per common share of Ingredion:           
Basic$3.04  $2.25  35% $6.09  $5.54  10%
Diluted$2.99  $2.22  35% $5.99  $5.46  10%


Ingredion Incorporated
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
     
  June 30, 2025 December 31,
  (Unaudited) 2024
Assets    
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $861  $997 
Short-term investments  7   11 
Accounts receivable, net  1,359   1,093 
Inventories  1,223   1,187 
Prepaid expenses and assets held for sale  67   67 
Total current assets  3,517   3,355 
Property, plant and equipment, net  2,361   2,264 
Intangible assets, net  1,280   1,264 
Other non-current assets  623   561 
Total assets $7,781  $7,444 
     
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity    
Current liabilities:    
Short-term borrowings $46  $44 
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and liabilities held for sale  1,218   1,237 
Total current liabilities  1,264   1,281 
Long-term debt  1,741   1,787 
Other non-current liabilities  500   486 
Total liabilities  3,505   3,554 
     
Share-based payments subject to redemption  51   60 
Redeemable non-controlling interests  7   7 
     
Ingredion stockholders’ equity:    
Preferred stock — authorized 25.0 shares — $0.01 par value, none issued      
Common stock — authorized 200.0 shares — $0.01 par value, 77.8 shares issued at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024  1   1 
Additional paid-in capital  1,160   1,152 
Less: Treasury stock (common stock: 13.5 and 13.3 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024) at cost  (1,391)  (1,355)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (953)  (1,086)
Retained earnings  5,380   5,092 
Total Ingredion stockholders’ equity  4,197   3,804 
Non-redeemable non-controlling interests  21   19 
Total stockholders’ equity  4,218   3,823 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $7,781  $7,444 


 Ingredion Incorporated
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(dollars in millions)
   
 

 Six Months Ended June 30,
 2025 2024
Cash from operating activities    
Net income $397  $368 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization  108   107 
Mechanical stores expense  32   29 
Net gain on sale of business     (82)
Impairment charges  6   18 
Margin accounts  (9)  (13)
Changes in other trade working capital  (241)  65 
Other  (31)  29 
Cash provided by operating activities  262   521 
Cash from investing activities    
Capital expenditures and mechanical stores purchases, net  (193)  (120)
Proceeds from sale of business     247 
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates  (19)  (4)
Other  (3)  2 
Cash (used for) provided by investing activities  (215)  125 
Cash from financing activities    
Payments on borrowings, net  (46)   
Commercial paper borrowings, net     (327)
Consideration received from sale of business  12    
Repurchases of common stock, net  (55)  (66)
Common stock activity for share-based compensation, net  (9)  11 
Purchases of non-controlling interests     (40)
Dividends paid, including to non-controlling interests  (106)  (104)
Cash used for financing activities  (204)  (526)
Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents  21   (16)
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents  (136)  104 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  997   401 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $861  $505 


Ingredion Incorporated
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)
(dollars in millions, except for percentages)
 
I. Segment Information of Net Sales and Operating Income
            
 

Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Change % Change
Excl. FX %		 Six Months Ended
June 30,		 Change % Change
Excl. FX %
2025 2024   2025 2024  
Net Sales:                   
Texture & Healthful Solutions (i)$599  $588  2% (1%) $1,201  $1,185  1% %
Food & Industrial Ingredients - LATAM (ii)596  630  (5%) (3%) 1,169  1,246  (6%) (3%)
Food & Industrial Ingredients - U.S./Canada (iii)523  555  (6%) (5%) 1,043  1,096  (5%) (4%)
All Other (iv)115  105  10% 10% 233  233  % 1%
Total Net Sales$1,833  $1,878  (2%) (2%) $3,646  $3,760  (3%) (2%)
                    
Operating Income (Loss):                   
Texture & Healthful Solutions$111  $86  29% 26% $210  $160  31% 29%
Food & Industrial Ingredients - LATAM127  130  (2%) (1%) 254  231  10% 12%
Food & Industrial Ingredients - U.S./Canada86  105  (18%) (17%) 178  192  (7%) (6%)
All Other(1) (10) NM NM (1) (14) NM NM
Corporate(50) (41) (22%) (22%) (95) (83) (14%) (14%)
Adjusted Operating Income273  270  1% 1% 546  486  12% 13%
Restructuring and resegmentation costs(3) (3)     (4) (6)    
Impairment charges  (18)     (6) (18)    
Other matters1  (9)     11  (9)    
Total Operating Income$271  $240  13% 13% $547  $453  21% 22%


说明

(i)扣除 2025 年 和 2024 年第二季度分部间销售额 900 万美元和 1600 万美元，以及 2025 年和 2024 年年初至今的分部间销售额 1800 万美元和 3100 万美元。
(ii)扣除 2025 年 和 2024 年第二季度分部间销售额 1400 万美元和 1000 万美元，以及 2025 年和 2024 年年初至今的分部间销售额 2700 万美元和 2000 万美元。
(iii)扣除 2025 年 和 2024 年第二季度分部间销售额 2700 万美元和 2500 万美元，以及 2025 年和 2024 年年初至今的分部间销售额 6000 万美元和 5100 万美元。
(iv)扣除 2025 年和 2024 年第二季度各自 400 万美元的分部间销售额，以及 2025 年和 2024 年年初至今各自 700 万美元的分部间销售额。
  

II. 非 GAAP 信息

为补充美国公认会计原则（下称“GAAP”）编制的综合财务业绩，公司使用了非 GAAP 历史财务指标，其中不包括某些 GAAP 项目，如重组和重新划分成本、出售业务净收益、减值费用、墨西哥税项和其他特定项目。 当提及这些非 GAAP 财务指标时，通常会用到“调整后”一词。

管理层内部使用非 GAAP 财务指标进行战略决策、预测未来结果和评估当前业绩。 通过披露非 GAAP 财务指标，管理层旨在为投资者提供对公司呈列期间运营业绩和趋势进行的更有意义、更一致的比较。 这些非 GAAP 财务指标是与按照 GAAP 呈现的结果相补充且结合使用的，它们反映了公司观察经营方面的另一种视角，与公司 GAAP 结果一同审视时，能够更全面地理解影响公司业务的因素和趋势。 预期性财务指标可能无法反映某些未来费用、成本和/或收益，这些费用、成本和/或收益因其发生时间、影响和/或重要性未知，故本质上难以预测和估计。 非 GAAP 调整通常针对调整后的财务指标进行，这会增强管理层对预测调整后财务指标能力的信心，多于对预测 GAAP 财务指标能力的信心。 这些非 GAAP 指标（包括非 GAAP 预期指标）应被视为按照 GAAP 核算的相应指标的补充，而不是替代，也并无更高的优先级。

非 GAAP 财务指标未按照 GAAP 编制，因此公司的非 GAAP 信息未必与其他公司呈现的同类标题指标有可比性。 下表提供了每项非 GAAP 财务指标根据最具可比性的 GAAP 指标调整的结果。

 
Ingredion Incorporated
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS
(Unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025		 Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
 (in millions) Diluted EPS (in millions) Diluted
Net income attributable to Ingredion$196  $2.99  $393  $5.99 
        
Adjustments:       
        
Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i) 2   0.03   3   0.05 
        
Impairment charges (iii) (1)  (0.02)  4   0.06 
        
Other matters (iv) (1)  (0.02)  (8)  (0.12)
        
Tax item - Mexico (v) (6)  (0.08)  (7)  (0.11)
        
Other tax matters (vi) (2)  (0.03)  (2)  (0.03)
        
Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Ingredion$188  $2.87  $383  $5.84 


 Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024		 Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
 (in millions) Diluted EPS (in millions) Diluted EPS
Net income attributable to Ingredion$148  $2.22  $364  $5.46 
        
Adjustments:       
        
Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i) 2   0.03   4   0.06 
        
Net gain on sale of business (ii) 1   0.01   (72)  (1.08)
        
Impairment charges (iii) 22   0.33   22   0.33 
        
Other matters (iv) 7   0.10   7   0.10 
        
Tax item - Mexico (v) 10   0.15   4   0.06 
        
Other tax matters (vi) 2   0.03   2   0.03 
        
Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Ingredion$192  $2.87  $331  $4.96 
                

净利润和每股收益可能因四舍五入而未加总或重新计算。

说明

(i)在截至 2025 年 6 月 30 日的三个月和六个月内，我们分别记录了 300 万美元和 400 万美元的税前重组费用，主要涉及先前宣布的工厂关闭相关的退役成本。 截至 2024 年 6 月 30 日的三个月和六个月内，我们记录了税前重组费用分别为 300 万美元和 600 万美元，这主要与自 2024 年 1 月 1 日起生效的业务重组有关。
(ii)在截至 2024 年 6 月 30 日的六个月内，韩国业务出售产生了 8200 万美元的税前收益。
(iii)在截至 2025 年 6 月 30 日的六个月内，我们记录了 600 万美元的权益投资税前减值费用；在截至 2024 年 6 月 30 日的三个月和六个月内，我们记录了 1800 万美元的税前减值费用，该费用与一项权益法投资的非暂时性减值有关。 在截至 2025 年 6 月 30 日的三个月内，我们针对 2024 年记录的权益法投资减值费用确认了税收收益。
(iv)在截至 2025 年 6 月 30 日的三个月和六个月内，我们分别确认了 100 万美元和 1100 万美元的税前收益，主要与保险理赔款以及巴西某些间接税项的有利裁决有关。 在截至 2024 年 6 月 30 日的三个月和六个月内，美国的一个仓库因龙卷风造成的损失而产生了 900 万美元的税前费用。
(v)我们记录了截至 2025 年 6 月 30 日三个月和六个月的 600 万美元和 700 万美元税务计提，以及截至 2024 年 6 月 30 日三个月和六个月的 1000 万美元和 400 万美元税务收益，这是由于墨西哥比索兑美元汇率波动及其对该期间墨西哥财务报表重计量的影响所致。
(vi)在截至 2025 年 6 月 30 日三个月和六个月内，我们确认了美国州税和递延税项重计量、往年美国税收优惠的追回，以及上述非 GAAP 调整的税务影响。 其中一部分被我们在加拿大实现未来税损结转所带来的收益，以及之前确认的巴西某些地方应税激励措施的税收优惠利息所抵消。


Ingredion Incorporated
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income
(Unaudited)
(dollars in millions, pre-tax)
    
 

Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025 2024 2025 2024
Operating income$271  $240  $547  $453 
        
Adjustments:       
        
Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i) 3   3   4   6 
        
Impairment charges (iii)    18   6   18 
        
Other matters (iv) (1)  9   (11)  9 
        
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income$273  $270  $546  $486 
                

有关说明 (i) 至 (iv)，请参阅包含在“Ingredion 应占 GAAP 净收入及摊薄 EPS 与 Ingredion 应占非 GAAP 调整后净收入及调整后摊薄 EPS 的对账”中的说明 (i) 至 (iv)。

Ingredion Incorporated
Reconciliation of GAAP Effective Income Tax Rate to Non-GAAP Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate
(Unaudited)
(dollars in millions, except for percentages)
    
 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
Income before Income Taxes (a) Provision for Income Taxes (b) Effective Income
Tax Rate (b/a)		 Income before Income Taxes (a) Provision for Income Taxes (b) Effective Income
Tax Rate (b/a)
As Reported$259  $61  23.6% $526  $129  24.5%
            
Adjustments:           
            
Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i) 3   1     4   1   
            
Impairment charges (iii)    1     6   2   
            
Other matters (iv) (1)       (11)  (3)  
            
Tax item - Mexico (v)    6        7   
            
Other tax matters (vi)    2        2   
            
Adjusted Non-GAAP$261  $71  27.2% $525  $138  26.3%


 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Income before Income Taxes (a) Provision for Income Taxes (b) Effective Income
Tax Rate (b/a)		 Income before Income Taxes (a) Provision for Income Taxes (b) Effective Income
Tax Rate (b/a)
As Reported$230  $80  34.8% $506  $138  27.3%
            
Adjustments:           
            
Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i) 3   1     6   2   
            
Net gain on sale of business (ii)    (1)    (82)  (10)  
            
Impairment charges (iii) 18   (4)    18   (4)  
            
Other matters (iv) 9   2     9   2   
            
Tax item - Mexico (v)    (10)       (4)  
            
Other tax matters (vi)    (2)       (2)  
            
Adjusted Non-GAAP$260  $66  25.4% $457  $122  26.7%
                    

有关说明 (i) 至 (vi)，请参阅包含在“Ingredion 应占 GAAP 净收入及摊薄 EPS 与 Ingredion 应占非 GAAP 调整后净收入及调整后摊薄 EPS 的对账”中的说明 (i) 至 (vi)。

Ingredion Incorporated
Reconciliation of Expected GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share (GAAP EPS)
to Expected Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Adjusted EPS)
(Unaudited)
  
 

Expected EPS Range
for Full-Year2025
Low End of
Guidance		 High End of
Guidance
GAAP EPS$11.25  $11.75 
    
Adjustments:   
    
Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i) 0.05   0.05 
    
Impairment charges (iii) 0.06   0.06 
    
Other matters (iv) (0.12)  (0.12)
    
Tax item - Mexico (v) (0.11)  (0.11)
    
Other tax matters (vi) (0.03)  (0.03)
    
Adjusted EPS$11.10  $11.60 
        

有关说明 (i) 至 (vi)，请参阅包含在“Ingredion 应占 GAAP 净收入及摊薄 EPS 与 Ingredion 应占非 GAAP 调整后净收入及调整后摊薄 EPS 的对账”中的说明 (i) 至 (vi)。

Ingredion Incorporated
Reconciliation of Expected GAAP Effective Income Tax Rate (GAAP ETR)
to Expected Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate (Adjusted ETR)
(Unaudited)
  
 

Expected Effective Income
Tax Rate Range
for Full-Year2025
Low End of
Guidance		 High End of
Guidance
GAAP ETR25.1%  26.6% 
    
Adjustments:   
    
Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i)%  % 
    
Impairment charges (iii)%  % 
    
Other matters (iv)%  % 
    
Tax item - Mexico (v)0.7%  0.7% 
    
Other tax matters (vi)0.2%  0.2% 
    
Adjusted ETR26.0%  27.5% 
      

有关说明 (i) 至 (vi)，请参阅包含在“Ingredion 应占 GAAP 净收入及摊薄 EPS 与 Ingredion 应占非 GAAP 调整后净收入及调整后摊薄 EPS 的对账”中的说明 (i) 至 (vi)。


