Advantest will Showcase Latest Memory Test Solutions at Future of Memory and Storage 2025

TOKYO, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will showcase its latest memory test systems and solutions at the Future of Memory and Storage 2025 (formerly known as Flash Memory Summit) on Aug. 5-7 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. Advantest is a gold sponsor of the event.

Product Highlights

Advantest’s booth #634 will be in Hall B of the convention center. The company will feature its end-to-end memory test solutions for testing next-generation memory chips, such as high-bandwidth memory (HBM), DRAM, NAND flash, non-volatile memory (NVM) and protocol storage devices. Advantest will also highlight its new T5801 ultra-high-speed DRAM test system that supports the latest advancements in high-speed memory technologies, including GDDR7, LPDDR6, and DDR6.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com/en/.

