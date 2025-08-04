Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 28 July 2025 – 1 August 2025

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 31:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 20,630,000 16.09* 331,873,000 28 July 2025 150,000 18.08 2,712,000 29 July 2025 150,000 18.03 2,704,500 30 July 2025 150,000 18.11 2,716,500 31 July 2025 150,000 18.12 2,718,000 1 August 2025 160,000 17.85 2,856,000 Total, week number 31 760,000 18.04 13,707,000 Accumulated under the program 21,390,000 16.16 345,580,000

*Adjusted from announcement no. 54/2025

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 25,635,696 own shares corresponding to 1.76 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

