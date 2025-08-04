Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 28 July 2025 – 1 August 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 31:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement20,630,00016.09*331,873,000
28 July 2025150,00018.082,712,000
29 July 2025150,00018.032,704,500
30 July 2025150,00018.112,716,500
31 July 2025150,00018.122,718,000
1 August 2025160,00017.852,856,000
Total, week number 31760,00018.0413,707,000
Accumulated under the program21,390,00016.16345,580,000

*Adjusted from announcement no. 54/2025

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 25,635,696 own shares corresponding to 1.76 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

Head of Investor Relations & ESG        
Mads Thinggaard                 
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469                

