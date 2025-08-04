WENDEL: Investor conference calls ahead of the launch of a potential €500 million 8-year bond issue

Investor conference calls ahead of the launch of a potential €500 million 8-year bond issue

Subject to the successful completion of the bond issue, subsequent make-whole redemption of the bonds maturing in February 2027 with outstanding principal of €500 million





Wendel announces that it will hold a series of conference calls with investors today in connection with the potential launch of a 8-year bond issue for a nominal amount of €500 million (the “2033 Bond Issue”) in the coming days, subject to market conditions.

Wendel intends, subject to the successful settlement and delivery of the 2033 Bond Issue, to exercise its early make-whole redemption option on all of the bond bearing an interest rate of 2.50% maturing in February 2027, with an outstanding nominal amount of €500 million (ISIN FR0012516417), at a price determined in accordance with the provisions of the terms and conditions of these bond.

The 2027 bond is traded, and the new 2033 bond would be traded, on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

These transactions would enable Wendel to extend the average maturity of its bond debt.

The result and final terms of the 2033 Bond Issue would be announced upon closing of the transaction.

The 2033 Bond Issue would be conducted by Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Crédit Industriel et Commercial S.A., Mediobanca - Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., Natixis and Société Générale as bookrunners.

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer, or an invitation to apply for, or an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities either in the United States or in any other jurisdiction which may be subject to restrictions. These securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America unless they are registered or exempt from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

This press release is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the “Prospectus Regulation”). A prospectus will be prepared and made available to the public, in compliance with the Prospectus Regulation, for the purpose of admitting the 2033 bonds to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities in France or in any other country. The 2033 bonds are the subject of a private placement in France to qualified investors as defined in Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation and in accordance with Article L.411-2 of the Monetary and Financial Code, and outside France. As of the date of this press release, no prospectus related to the placement of the 2033 bonds has been approved by a competent authority of any European Economic Area Member State.

Wendel will undertake no action as part of this placement with a view to making an offer to the public (other than to qualified investors) in France or abroad.

In the United Kingdom, this press release may be sent to qualified investors as defined in Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 only under circumstances wherein section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 does not apply.

The dissemination of this press release in any country where such dissemination could constitute a violation of applicable legislation is prohibited.

