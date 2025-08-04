Video Warns Starlink Could Trigger a Complete Overhaul of the Communications Industry

Baltimore, MD, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A released briefing featuring tech entrepreneur James Altucher examines how Elon Musk’s Starlink network may serve as the catalyst for one of the largest industry shifts in modern history.

“When technologies can pioneer a whole new future… while, at the same time, sending other technologies – even whole companies – into an early grave… the stakes are this high,” Altucher says in the presentation.

The End of Legacy Infrastructure?

The brief outlines how Starlink’s low-Earth orbit satellite system could make traditional telecom infrastructure obsolete.

“Starlink has cut out all traditional wireless networks and internet providers… and instead, it beams fast, reliable, unlimited internet through the air… directly to your device,” the presentation explains.

Altucher suggests this shift could upend decades of ground-based network dominance and put incumbent providers under unprecedented pressure.

A New Global Economy Online

One of the brief’s central arguments is the economic unlock that could follow connecting the 2.9 billion people worldwide currently offline.

“By connecting these people… it could help unlock an incredible amount of additional economic value,” Altucher notes. “We’re talking about potentially hundreds of billions of dollars.”

The brief emphasizes this expansion as not just technological but societal, opening access to education, commerce, and innovation on a global scale.

Reshaping Daily Life and Work

Altucher also highlights how Starlink’s architecture could influence culture and everyday living.

“This technology is set to change how we shop… how we travel… how we conduct business… down to a personal level, too… changing how we interact with our friends and family,” the presentation states.

The brief frames this as a paradigm shift in both business and personal communication, comparable to the original rise of the internet.

Why August 13 Matters

The presentation points to an upcoming industry conference on August 13, 2025 , as a potential launchpad for a major announcement.

“This elite meeting makes it the perfect place for Elon to take the stage… and announce to the world that he’s spinning off Starlink from SpaceX,” Altucher predicts.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a technology entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and Wall Street Journal bestselling author known for anticipating transformative technology shifts. Recognized as “one of the best venture capitalists, angel investors, and tech entrepreneurs in the world”, Altucher has been an early advocate of multiple industry-disrupting trends.

He leads Altucher’s Investment Network and hosts The James Altucher Show, which has been downloaded over 40 million times worldwide.