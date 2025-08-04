Vivid Seats Announces Reverse Stock Split

CHICAGO, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) (“Vivid Seats”), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its Class A and Class B common stock (the “Reverse Stock Split”), effective at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 5, 2025. The Class A common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on a split-adjusted basis under the existing ticker symbol “SEAT” when the market opens on August 6, 2025. The new CUSIP number for the Class A common stock following the Reverse Stock Split is 92854T209.

The Reverse Stock Split was approved by Vivid Seats’ stockholders on July 21, 2025, with the final ratio subsequently determined by Vivid Seats’ Board of Directors. As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, every 20 shares of common stock will automatically be combined into one share of common stock. Class A stockholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share will instead be entitled to receive, in lieu thereof, a cash payment. The Reverse Stock Split will not affect any stockholder’s percentage ownership interest or voting power in Vivid Seats, other than as a result of the treatment of fractional shares. All of Vivid Seats’ outstanding warrants, including its public warrants trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “SEATW,” and equity-based awards will be proportionately adjusted (including applicable exercise prices) in accordance with their respective terms.

Vivid Seats’ transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, is acting as the exchange agent for the Reverse Stock Split. Stockholders who hold their shares electronically in book-entry form will receive a transaction statement indicating the number of shares held after the Reverse Stock Split, along with a cash payment in lieu of any fractional shares. Stockholders who hold their shares through a bank, broker, or other nominee will have their positions adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split, and receive a cash payment in lieu of any fractional shares, in accordance with the processes of their respective bank, broker, or nominee.

More information regarding the Reverse Stock Split can be found in Vivid Seats’ definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 11, 2025.

About Vivid Seats

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “goal,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “propose,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” and “would,” as well as similar expressions which predict or indicate future events and trends or which do not relate to historical matters, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, without limitation, the timing of the Reverse Stock Split and its impact on Vivid Seats’ stockholders. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that can be difficult to predict and/or are outside of Vivid Seats’ control. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, Vivid Seats’ ability to implement the Reverse Stock Split on the anticipated timing or at all, Vivid Seats’ ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of the Reverse Stock Split, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Vivid Seats’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, Vivid Seats undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

