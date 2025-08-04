LyondellBasell announces quarterly dividend

HOUSTON and LONDON, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced it has declared a dividend of $1.37 per share, to be paid to shareholders on Sept. 2, 2025, with an ex-dividend and record date of Aug. 25, 2025.

About LyondellBasell

