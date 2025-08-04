Accumulus Synergy Spins Out Accumulus Technologies to Scale Proven Regulatory Platform and Accelerate Global Access to Therapies

BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold move to accelerate regulatory innovation and meet growing global demand, Accumulus Synergy, a nonprofit industry association, today announced the formation of Accumulus Technologies, a new commercial technology company created to scale and evolve the Accumulus platform (“Platform”)—a secure, cloud-based regulatory connectivity solution originally incubated within Accumulus Synergy and launched in 2024.

The spinout includes both the transfer of the Accumulus platform and the team responsible for its development, representing a strategic step toward broader Platform adoption and deeper support for the life sciences - regulatory ecosystem. Accumulus Technologies will lead the ongoing advancement of the Platform to meet growing global demand.

“The Accumulus platform has reached a critical point in its trajectory, and the opportunity to expand its impact and reach has never been greater,” said Francisco Nogueira, CEO of Accumulus Technologies. “By spinning out Accumulus Technologies, we are doubling down on our commitment to serve the entire life sciences regulatory ecosystem—regulators, sponsors, and patients around the world—with greater agility. This is about building the infrastructure the world needs to bring therapies to patients faster, no matter where they live.”

A Proven Platform Ready to Scale

Built to further enhance regulatory exchange, the Accumulus platform provides a shared digital environment where life sciences organizations and regulatory authorities can engage in real time, with simultaneous access to regulatory content and submissions.

With more than 60 countries already having access, the Platform is supporting modern regulatory approaches such as reliance, work sharing, and simultaneous global submissions, helping to shorten approval timelines by up to 90%, while advancing the longer-term goal of a converged, digitally enabled global regulatory ecosystem.

“The broader ecosystem is making significant strides in its own digital transformation—adapting new technologies, embracing innovation, and advancing shared goals of greater efficiency and access,” commented Nogueira. “As part of this global movement, Accumulus Technologies aims to serve as a strategic enabler, providing the infrastructure and tools needed to support collaborative, technology-driven regulatory progress at scale.”

Mission Continuity, Commercial Agility

Accumulus Technologies will continue to pursue the core purpose that guided the Platform’s development: enabling faster, more connected regulatory collaboration to accelerate access to therapies globally. The new company will lead the development, delivery, and advancement of the Platform, with the autonomy to raise capital, forge strategic partnerships, and offer enhanced services such as integration, implementation, and advisory support.



Accumulus Synergy will continue as a nonprofit industry association focused on advancing regulatory policy supporting digital transformation through cross-sector collaboration between industry, policymakers, and technology developers. While the two entities will operate independently, both are aligned in their aim to improve regulatory connectivity and patient access on a global scale.

Led by a Proven Team

Accumulus Technologies will be led by the team from Accumulus Synergy that helped to bring the Platform to life, ensuring continuity, momentum, and deep industry knowledge:

Francisco Nogueira , Chief Executive Officer

, Chief Executive Officer Chanille Juneau , Chief Product and Technology Officer

, Chief Product and Technology Officer Jack Quigley , Chief Operating Officer

, Chief Operating Officer Jillian Wein Riley , Chief Legal Officer

, Chief Legal Officer Kevin Charest , Chief Information Security Officer

, Chief Information Security Officer Dominique Lagrave , Chief Regulatory Officer

, Chief Regulatory Officer Nahed Khairallah, Chief People Officer





Nogueira will continue to serve as CEO of both Accumulus Synergy and Accumulus Technologies during a transition period working closely with the regulatory, policy, and advocacy team, after which a new CEO will be appointed to lead the nonprofit association.

A Future-Ready Platform for Global Users

Looking ahead, Accumulus Technologies will continue expanding Platform capabilities—including intelligent tools to streamline regulator questions, multilingual support, and broader use cases from discovery through post-approval. The company also sees opportunity in adjacent markets, such as medical devices, biosimilars, and generics, and aims to meet growing global demand with speed and flexibility.

“Every day matters when patients are waiting for life-saving therapies,” Nogueira said. “The long-term vision remains clear: to build a globally connected regulatory ecosystem where innovation moves at the speed of science—and patients, regardless of geography, gain timely access to safe, effective treatments. That’s what we’re building. And we’re just getting started.”

Visit https://AccumulusTechnologies.com for more information on the Platform, and https://AccumulusSynergy.org to learn more about the future of Accumulus Synergy.

About Accumulus Synergy

Accumulus Synergy is a global, nonprofit industry association committed to accelerating regulatory innovation to benefit patients worldwide. Through a policy-driven, patient-focused, and globally aligned approach, we advocate for digital transformation that places patients at the center of regulatory progress. By uniting life science organizations, policymakers, and technology leaders, we’re creating a collaborative ecosystem where emerging science and policy evolve together—advancing health equity and expediting access to medicines.



About Accumulus Technologies

Accumulus Technologies is a leading cloud technology provider reimagining how life sciences organizations and national regulatory authorities work together to accelerate the drug development lifecycle, from drug discovery through global availability. ​Spun out from nonprofit Accumulus Synergy in 2025, our secure, purpose-built, SaaS platform enables real-time collaboration and continuous data streaming - powering faster decisions, global alignment, and accelerated access to therapies for patients worldwide. With a focus on innovation, trust, and impact, Accumulus Technologies is connecting the global regulatory ecosystem through a single, scalable solution.



