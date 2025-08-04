Little Tikes Unleashes Unlimited Imagination with the Dr. Seuss® Edition Story Dream Machine™

LOS ANGELES and HUDSON, Ohio, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready for playtime, reimagined! The Little Tikes Company , a subsidiary of MGA Entertainment (MGA) and legacy brand shaping childhoods for nearly six decades, is leveling up its licensing game with the launch of the Little Tikes® Dr. Seuss® Edition Story Dream Machine™ in partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P.

The move signals a major step forward in the brand’s licensing strategy — one that blends timeless kid’s entertainment franchises with the proven magic of Little Tikes’ immersive, multi-sensory play. With the power of Little Tikes licensing, kids can take their favorite characters and worlds along with them on their next big adventure, making every moment more memorable.

Launched on July 20, 2025, the Little Tikes Dr. Seuss Edition Story Dream Machine transforms story time into an immersive world of lights, sounds and colorful projections, uniting two beloved brands that have defined how children play and learn for decades. The Story Dream Machine is a three-in-one device — an early reading aid, engaging toy, and sleep solution. It works as a portable projector for read-along stories, a white noise machine, and a nightlight. With a sprinkle of Seussian magic, kids can follow along as tales unfold before their eyes — sparking imagination and building reading confidence in the most fun way possible.

The new Dr. Seuss lineup includes:

The Dr. Seuss Edition Starter Pack featuring the Story Dream Machine with three story cartridges and a Cat in the Hat character topper, available now.

featuring the Story Dream Machine with three story cartridges and a Cat in the Hat character topper, available now. A Grinch Story Collection featuring three spirited story cartridges and a Grinch character topper – available now and perfect for the holidays!

featuring three spirited story cartridges and a Grinch character topper – available now and perfect for the holidays! A cuddly, interactive Cat in the Hat plush that lights up, narrates and reacts with the Story Dream Machine as the stories play for added sensory fun, launching October 5, 2025.



“At Little Tikes, we believe the best kind of play brings generations together,” said Josh Hackbarth, Chief Marketing Officer at MGA Entertainment. “With the Dr. Seuss Edition Story Dream Machine, we’re blending stories with beloved Dr. Seuss characters many of us grew up with and turning them into magical, hands-on moments for today’s kids. It’s more than just play; it’s a way for parents and grandparents to share beloved memories while inspiring imagination and early learning in the next generation.”

Join the Little Tikes universe where every kid can dream, play and create. The Little Tikes Dr. Seuss Edition Story Dream Machine is available now at major retailers worldwide and on Littletikes.com. The starter pack retails for $54.99 USD and the story collections are $16.99 USD. To learn more about Little Tikes, visit LittleTikes.com or follow us on YouTube , Instagram , TikTok and Facebook .

About Little Tikes

The Little Tikes Company, founded in 1969 in Hudson, Ohio, U.S., is a manufacturer and marketer of durable, high-quality, and engaging children’s products, continually manufacturing toys in the U.S.A. for more than 60 years. Since becoming a part of the MGA Entertainment family in November 2006, Little Tikes has been taken to new heights through exciting product innovation, strategic marketing, and licensed partnerships. Little Tikes believes that every day is an opportunity for new adventures, with more and more for a child to experience and discover. Active and imaginative play are essential to learning and early development skills, so they make toys that spark curiosity, wonder and creativity for kids of all ages. To find out more about Little Tikes visit littletikes.com and follow YouTube , Instagram , TikTok and Facebook .

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is on a mission to inspire imagination and creativity through innovative toys, entertainment, and experiences that transform play into limitless possibilities. As the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., MGA is a global leader in designing and delivering world-class consumer products that spark wonder and drive play forward. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices worldwide, MGA’s portfolio spans a dynamic range of original and licensed brands — from toys, dolls, games, and electronics to fashion, home décor, and entertainment content including hit movies and TV series. The company is recognized for its bold approach to storytelling, trendsetting design, and deep commitment to quality. The award-winning MGA family includes fan-favorite brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, Wonder Factory™, BABY born®, and Zapf Creation®. To learn more, visit www.mgae.com and follow MGA on LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P.

Founded in 1993, Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a global entertainment company. Our mission is to educate and entertain generations around the world by promoting and protecting the literary and artistic works of Dr. Seuss. We provide world-class content that drives joyful learning and creates hopeful futures. All Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ profits benefit charitable organizations that focus on causes such as education, science, health, animal conservation, and the arts. For more information, subscribe to our YouTube channel, visit DrSeussEnterprises.com, or follow us on Instagram.

Contact:

Hailey Peterson

FINN Partners on behalf of MGA Entertainment

mga@finnpartners.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0adf9cb-9292-4253-87ef-ca4641710fa4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe3086c5-2e35-4346-8e8c-bcddced21ca1