A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 28 July to 1 August, 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|86,932
|1,021,814,930
|28 July 2025
|500
|13,513.1400
|6,756,570
|29 July 2025
|500
|13,398.2600
|6,699,130
|30 July 2025
|500
|12,997.6400
|6,498,820
|31 July 2025
|450
|13,011.4667
|5,855,160
|1 August 2025
|450
|12,772.5556
|5,747,650
|Total 28 July-1 August 2025
|2,400
|31,557,330
|Accumulated under the program
|89,332
|1,053,372,260
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|492,424
|5,867,899,828
|28 July 2025
|2,505
|13,598.4451
|34,064,105
|29 July 2025
|2,505
|13,503.5848
|33,826,480
|30 July 2025
|2,505
|13,104.1836
|32,825,980
|31 July 2025
|2,255
|13,122.5078
|29,591,255
|1 August 2025
|2,255
|12,855.3459
|28,988,805
|Total 28 July-1 August 2025
|12,025
|159,296,625
|Bought from the Foundation*
|1,574
|13,247.2077
|20,851,105
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|506,023
|6,048,047,558
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 89,332 A shares and 610,981 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.42% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 4 August, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
