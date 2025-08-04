Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 28 July to 1 August, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 86,932 1,021,814,930 28 July 2025 500 13,513.1400 6,756,570 29 July 2025 500 13,398.2600 6,699,130 30 July 2025 500 12,997.6400 6,498,820 31 July 2025 450 13,011.4667 5,855,160 1 August 2025 450 12,772.5556 5,747,650 Total 28 July-1 August 2025 2,400 31,557,330 Accumulated under the program 89,332 1,053,372,260 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 492,424 5,867,899,828 28 July 2025 2,505 13,598.4451 34,064,105 29 July 2025 2,505 13,503.5848 33,826,480 30 July 2025 2,505 13,104.1836 32,825,980 31 July 2025 2,255 13,122.5078 29,591,255 1 August 2025 2,255 12,855.3459 28,988,805 Total 28 July-1 August 2025 12,025 159,296,625 Bought from the Foundation* 1,574 13,247.2077 20,851,105 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 506,023 6,048,047,558

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 89,332 A shares and 610,981 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.42% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 4 August, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

