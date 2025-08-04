Stardust Power Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) (“Stardust Power” or the “Company”), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Wednesday 13 August, 2025.

Roshan Pujari, Founder and Chief Executive Officer and Uday Devasper, Chief Financial Officer will host a conference call at 5:30pm ET on Wednesday 13 August, 2025 to discuss the Company’s results.

Participants may access the call by clicking the participant call link to ask questions:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BId8e0a263a25347d5971d2d6c7241258d

Upon registering at the link, you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.

You can also access the call via live audio webcast using the website link to listen in:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ghfwoavh

Participants should log in at least 15 minutes early to receive instructions.

About Stardust Power Inc.

Stardust Power is a developer of battery-grade lithium products designed to bolster America’s energy leadership by building resilient supply chains. Stardust Power is developing a strategically central lithium refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma with the anticipated capacity of producing up to 50,000 metric tons per annum of battery-grade lithium. The Company is committed to sustainability at each point in the process. Stardust Power trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “SDST.”

For more information, visit www.stardust-power.com

Stardust Power Contacts

For Investors:

Johanna Gonzalez

investor.relations@stardust-power.com

For Media:

Michael Thompson

media@stardust-power.com