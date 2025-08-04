DSG Appoints Elizabeth Ubell to Board of Directors

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG, a diversified wholesale distributor serving skilled tradespeople across America’s Heartland, is pleased to announce the appointment of Elizabeth Ubell to its Board of Directors.

Ubell currently serves as Chief Commercial Officer for Sysco International, where she leads global customer service and commercial strategy across sales, pricing, marketing, and digital. Her appointment brings to the board more than two decades of executive leadership in demand generation, digital transformation, and strategic growth across global enterprises.

“Elizabeth brings a rare combination of strategic vision, operational excellence, and deep customer insight,” said Paul Kennedy, President and CEO of DSG. “Her leadership at Sysco and across other global organizations aligns perfectly with our focus on growth, innovation, and delivering exceptional value to our customers. We are excited to welcome her to the board and look forward to the impact she will make.”

Ubell began her career at Procter & Gamble and McKinsey & Company, where she developed deep expertise in customer insights, category management, and strategic planning. Prior to her current role with Sysco, Ubell held leadership positions at W.W. Grainger, Newell Rubbermaid, Coca-Cola, and Lowe’s, where she consistently delivered transformative results and growth.

“DSG’s commitment to its customers, manufacturing partners, employee owners, and communities is both inspiring and aligned with my own values,” said Elizabeth Ubell. “I am honored to join the board and contribute to the company’s continued growth and transformation in a rapidly evolving marketplace.”

Ubell’s appointment reflects the company’s commitment to strong governance with leaders who bring a global perspective, operational excellence, and a passion for customer-centric innovation. DSG’s Board of Directors recently gained national recognition by being named as one of the top eight 2025 Private Company Boards of the Year at the Private Company Governance Summit in Washington, D.C.

About DSG: DSG has been providing top-quality solutions for over a century, serving multiple trade industries across ten states. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, DSG continues to grow and expand its reach.

