Crusoe Hires Google Cloud AI Product Leader Erwan Menard as SVP of Product Management to Accelerate AI Infrastructure Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crusoe , the industry’s first vertically integrated AI infrastructure provider, today announced Erwan Menard has joined as Senior Vice President of Product Management. Menard brings a proven track record and extensive experience in developing and scaling cutting-edge AI and cloud technologies at Google Cloud, marking a significant strategic hire that will further accelerate Crusoe’s mission to deliver innovative, sustainable, and high-performance AI infrastructure solutions through Crusoe Cloud.

“Erwan's domain expertise in driving AI product strategy is a transformative addition for Crusoe,” Chase Lochmiller, CEO and co-founder of Crusoe. “At Google Cloud, he was instrumental in making Vertex AI a leading platform for builders and developers to deploy AI at scale. His vision and leadership will be absolutely critical in guiding our Product organization as we meet the accelerating customer demand for new services and expand the capabilities of our Crusoe Cloud platform globally. This hire underscores our commitment to attracting top-tier talent as we continue to build the foundational infrastructure for the AI economy.”

Menard joins Crusoe from Google Cloud, where he served as Director of Product Management for Cloud AI. In this pivotal role, he was responsible for all outbound aspects of product management for the comprehensive Vertex AI portfolio of AI products and solutions, including the Vertex AI Platform for developers and data scientists (Model Garden, Model Builder and Agent Builder), as well as Search and Agentspace application products. His team was instrumental in empowering customers and partners to build sophisticated AI and GenAI-powered experiences and orchestrating Google Cloud's AI partnerships strategy.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been drawn to companies that not only solve complex problems but make a difference in the world. Crusoe is doing so in a bold and innovative way by leveraging its vertically integrated model to optimize every layer of the AI infrastructure stack,” said Erwan Menard. “Every business today is in a race for AI leadership – and Crusoe Cloud delivers the scalable cloud platform that developers and enterprises need to quickly build and deploy their AI initiatives.”

Prior to his leadership in Cloud AI, Menard joined Google through the acquisition of Elastifile, a software-defined storage leader where he was CEO and whose technology now powers the Google Cloud Filestore product line. He also played a key role in building Google Cloud Solution Engineering, developing critical programs like RAMP for migration, CAMP for application modernization, as well as Google's approach to Data Center Transformation. Earlier in his career, Menard held executive positions as President & COO at various global startups, and served in leadership roles at Alcatel and Hewlett-Packard, including VP & GM of HP’s worldwide telecom business unit, showcasing a deep and broad understanding of technology and market dynamics.

Crusoe Cloud is an intuitive, highly scalable platform to run next-generation AI workloads. Built on the latest, state-of-the-art GPU infrastructure, the platform delivers unmatched reliability and enterprise-grade support. Crusoe Cloud allows engineers, developers, and data scientists to focus on innovation, not infrastructure.

About Crusoe

Crusoe is on a mission to accelerate the abundance of energy and intelligence. Crusoe provides a reliable, scalable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly solution for AI infrastructure by harnessing large-scale clean energy, building AI-optimized data centers, and empowering builders to reach their AI potential. Crusoe empowers its customers to build the future faster.

Media Contact

Stephanie Schlegel

Offleash for Crusoe

Crusoe@offleashpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6f9f84e-e495-415a-91b9-66ac75c22ebb