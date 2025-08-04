Darktrace Announces Opening of New Deployment Center and Corporate Office in Dallas, Texas, and Key Executive Hires

Cambridge, UK, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darktrace, a global leader in AI for cybersecurity, today announced plans for a new 7,555-square-foot deployment center in Dallas, Texas as part of an ongoing expansion effort for the business in the U.S. that includes additional U.S.-based appointments to Darktrace’s executive team and a series of new and upgraded offices nationwide. The new deployment facility, set to be fully operational by September 2025, will significantly enhance Darktrace’s ability to serve its expanding U.S. customer base. In addition to the deployment center, Darktrace will open a new corporate office in Dallas.

Darktrace today also announces the appointments of Eve Saltman as Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary and Marty Overman as Executive Vice President, Sales, Americas to the Darktrace Executive Committee. These appointments will help Darktrace reach and serve even more organizations in the U.S. as they look to combat escalating cyber threats. In 2024, the average cost of a U.S. data breach reached $9.4 million—nearly double the global average.[1]

“The U.S. is the world’s largest cybersecurity market and Darktrace is uniquely placed to help organizations protect themselves against novel cyberattacks, so we see enormous opportunity for our business to grow its market share in the U.S. and across the Americas,” said Jill Popelka, CEO of Darktrace.

“In addition to these new senior hires and expanded facilities in the U.S., we are also making strategic investments to deepen our relationships with the leading channel resellers, to enhance our customer experience, to support Federal customers with their increasingly complex cybersecurity needs, and to build our brand awareness in this critical market for cybersecurity.

I am delighted to welcome Eve and Marty to our Executive team. Eve brings deep experience leading global legal and commercial teams and helping to guide businesses on their scaling journey. Marty has an extensive background leading high-performing sales teams for some of the most exciting companies in cybersecurity. We are fortunate to have leaders of this caliber join our Executive team at such a critical time for our business.”

"Texas continues to prove that when you create a business-friendly environment, the best and brightest companies will come," said U.S. Congressman Jake Ellzey for Texas’s 6th Congressional District, where the new Darktrace deployment center will be based. "Darktrace expanding in Farmers Branch is yet another example showing that Texas is open for business and the world is taking notice. In a time when cyberattacks are becoming more frequent and sophisticated, companies like Darktrace, who are investing in not just preventing these attacks but also using AI to anticipate them, are more crucial than ever. We're proud to have them here in our backyard. Welcome to Texas."

Faster U.S. deployment for commercial and government customers

Darktrace protects a customer’s network, cloud, email or operational technology environments, based on each customer’s unique requirements. Its industry leading AI cybersecurity solutions can be deployed either via cloud or physical appliances. As organizations increasingly embrace hybrid environments with both on-premises and cloud deployments, demand for physical appliances remains high. The new Dallas deployment center will have the capacity to ship up to 40,000 appliances a year, positioning Darktrace for future growth. The facility is also expected to halve the delivery time of Darktrace’s appliances for U.S. customers.

In addition to serving Darktrace’s private sector clients, the center will provide dedicated deployment and physical security capabilities to support the compliance requirements of Darktrace Federal customers, the company's Arlington, Virginia-based affiliate serving U.S. Federal government agencies. Meeting stringent ISO 27001, NIST, and CMMC standards, the facility also substantially increases storage and production capacity for Trade Agreements Act-compliant hardware, enabling Darktrace Federal to effectively address the growing demand from the U.S. Federal government amid an increasingly complex threat landscape. The recent attainment of FedRAMP® High authorization further underscores Darktrace Federal’s ongoing commitment to delivering secure, AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, whether deployed on-premises or in the cloud.

Appointment of new U.S.-based executive leadership

Alongside expanding its U.S. footprint, Darktrace is also welcoming two U.S.-based leaders to its executive team.

Eve Saltman joins Darktrace as Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary from GoPro, Inc., where she served as Senior Vice President, Corporate and Business Development, Chief Legal Officer, and Secretary. With deep expertise from leadership roles at prominent technology firms including Asana and Siebel Systems (acquired by Oracle), Saltman brings deep experience of building legal, commercial and compliance strategies that support fast growing international businesses in complex industries. Her remit will include all commercial and corporate legal matters, compliance, privacy, risk and governance across the business.

Marty Overman will lead Darktrace’s Americas sales team, building and executing on the company’s ambitious go-to-market plans for the region. She joins from Entersekt, a leading provider of secure customer authentication and digital fraud prevention solutions, where she has been Chief Revenue Officer, overseeing the global sales team and leading the company’s go-to-market strategy. Overman brings extensive cybersecurity experience built from sales leadership positions at McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, and Imperva.





Commenting on her appointment, Saltman said, "I’m thrilled to join Darktrace at a pivotal moment for the company and I look forward to contributing my experience to helping Darktrace scale in the U.S. and globally. As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, Darktrace’s unique approach is more essential than ever. I’m excited to work with Jill and the entire Darktrace team to continue growing Darktrace’s position as a leader in AI-driven cybersecurity."

Commenting on her appointment, Overman said, “Darktrace has an incredible product set covering the areas where organizations are most vulnerable to cyberattack, including network, email, cloud and operational technology. I can see the tremendous opportunities to bring this market-leading technology to more organizations across the Americas region and am looking forward to joining this dynamic team.”

Nationwide office upgrade

In addition to the new deployment center, Darktrace also plans to open a new corporate office in Dallas. This underscores Darktrace's commitment to expanding its U.S. operations as part of its long-term growth strategy following the 2024 acquisition by Thoma Bravo.

Darktrace operates 12 offices across the U.S., with approximately 800 employees nationwide. In the last reported full financial year (year ending 30 June 2024), the U.S. business made up 35% of Darktrace’s annual revenues. The Dallas deployment center and office are the latest investments for Darktrace in the U.S., building on office upgrades in Austin, Chicago, and the Washington, DC-area in recent months.







About Darktrace

Darktrace is a global leader in AI for cybersecurity that keeps organizations ahead of the changing threat landscape every day. Founded in 2013, Darktrace provides the essential cybersecurity platform protecting organizations from unknown threats using its proprietary AI that learns from the unique patterns of life for each customer in real-time. The Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform™ delivers a proactive approach to cyber resilience to secure the business across the entire digital estate – from network to cloud to email. It provides pre-emptive visibility into the customer’s security posture, transforms operations with a Cyber AI Analyst™, and detects and autonomously responds to threats in real-time. Breakthrough innovations from our R&D teams in Cambridge, UK, and The Hague, Netherlands have resulted in over 200 patent applications filed. Darktrace’s platform and services are supported by over 2,400 employees around the world who protect nearly 10,000 customers across all major industries globally. To learn more, visit http://www.darktrace.com.







Notes to editors:

Darktrace customer names and case studies can be found on the Darktrace website





[1] IBM: Cost of A Data Breach 2024

Contact Info



Darktrace Media Relations

media@darktrace.com

+1 929-316-4384