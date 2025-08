Belite Bio to Host Webcast on August 11, 2025, to Discuss Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE), a clinical-stage drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced that it will host a webcast on Monday, August 11, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a business update for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Webcast Information

Date: Monday, August 11, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

Webcast Link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/127464226

Webcast Link Instructions

You can join the live webcast by visiting the link above or the “Presentations & Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.belitebio.com/presentations-events/events. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days after the event.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, such as Stargardt disease type 1 (STGD1) and Geographic Atrophy (GA) in advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), in addition to specific metabolic diseases. Belite’s lead candidate, Tinlarebant, an oral therapy intended to reduce the accumulation of toxins in the eye, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 study (DRAGON) and a Phase 2/3 study (DRAGON II) in adolescent STGD1 subjects and a Phase 3 study (PHOENIX) in subjects with GA. For more information, follow us on X, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook or visit us at www.belitebio.com.

