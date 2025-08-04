cside Emerges as Go-To Defense Against the Fastest-Growing Threat to Web Security

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- cside , which specializes in securing vulnerable web dependencies, today announced a wave of industry accolades and market growth, underscoring rising urgency for browser-side protection.

In recent months, cside has earned seven honors—including Cyber Defense Magazine’s Global InfoSec Award for Client-Side Protection, and SourceForge’s Summer 2025 Top Performer Award—for its breakthrough approach to securing the modern web experience.

cside continues to gain traction with customers as it expands its platform capabilities. The company now processes more than 10 million web scripts daily across 70 vulnerability attributes. cside has expanded to serve customers in financial services, healthcare, and retail, all industries where client-side security blind spots increasingly put compliance, data integrity, and digital trust at risk. Its partner network has grown to include top MSSPs and consultancies specializing in PCI DSS, GDPR, and CCPA compliance.

“Cybercriminals have shifted into the browser, and most traditional web security tools haven’t come close to keeping up,” said Simon Wijckmans, CEO and founder, cside. “We built cside to address the vulnerabilities created by uncontrolled third-party scripts, OAuth abuse, and malicious browser behavior. Our recent industry recognition reflects not just our innovation, but the market’s realization that this threat surface can’t be ignored any longer.”

Recent cside awards include:

Global InfoSec Award (Cyber Defense Magazine) – Client-Side Protection category

(Cyber Defense Magazine) – Client-Side Protection category SourceForge Top Performer Award – for top-tier customer satisfaction

– for top-tier customer satisfaction Cybersecurity Excellence Award – Cybersecurity Entrepreneur of the Year (Wijckmans)

– Cybersecurity Entrepreneur of the Year (Wijckmans) Stevie Award (Gold) – Executive of the Year in Cybersecurity

(Gold) – Executive of the Year in Cybersecurity Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe – Technology category (Wijckmans)

30 Under 30 Europe – Technology category (Wijckmans) Intellyx Digital Innovator Award

Digital Innovator Award Infosec Innovator Awards – Finalist, Client-Side Security (winners announce October 28)



The string of security industry award wins is reinforced by cside’s new 2025 Threat Report , which revealed more than 72,000 compromised websites and detailed an escalation in OAuth hijacking, wallet drainers, and SEO poisoning attacks that evade traditional perimeter defenses. Mobile-first campaigns and plugin-based exploits across CMS platforms like WordPress were identified as top vectors.

“Browser-side threats are no longer niche or emerging, they’re fully mainstream,” said Mike Kutlu, Head of GTM, cside. “We’re helping security teams get ahead of these threats with real-time visibility, automated protection, and compliance readiness built into the platform. Our mission is to make this attack surface fully visible, accountable, and defensible.”

cside’s platform uses a hybrid proxy architecture to detect malicious JavaScript, analyze browser behavior in real time, and block threats before data is exfiltrated or user trust is compromised. The platform easily integrates with customers’ existing infrastructure and helps them meet growing compliance demands without degrading web performance.

About cside



cside is a venture-backed cybersecurity company specializing in browser-side threat detection and protection. The company’s platform provides complete visibility and control over vulnerable first- and third-party scripts running on websites, protecting sensitive visitor data while ensuring optimal website performance. cside’s innovative technology enables customers to secure their web supply chain against sophisticated attacks and streamlines compliance with regulations such as PCI DSS 4.0.1.

