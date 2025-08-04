AirJoule Technologies Cuts the Ribbon at Delaware Manufacturing Facility

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) (“AirJoule Technologies” or the “Company”), the developer of the transformational AirJoule® system for separating pure water from air, held a ceremony on July 30, 2025 to officially unveil its 42,000 square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Newark, Delaware. Operational since late 2024, the facility is home to 35 employees and a 50/50 joint venture with GE Vernova (“AirJoule JV”) that supports the commercialization and deployment of AirJoule®.

“This milestone represents more than the opening of this facility—it marks a shared vision becoming a reality,” said Dr. Bryan Barton, Chief Commercialization Officer of AirJoule Technologies and head of the AirJoule JV. “It’s also a testament to the collaboration, dedication and support of our corporate and community partnerships. We’re proud to continue building something meaningful, not only for our organization, but for the broader community we’re privileged to be a part of.”

In addition to the AirJoule Technologies’ executive leadership team, distinguished guests at the ceremony included Delaware State Rep. Ed Osienski, New Castle County Executive Marcus Henry, New Castle County Council President Monique Williams-Johns, New Castle County Councilmembers Valerie George and Kevin Caneco, and President & CEO of the Delaware Prosperity Partnership Kurt Foreman. Representing GE Vernova were Keith Longtin and Dr. David Moore. Abdulrahman Al-Suwaidi, Managing Director at TenX Investment, was also in attendance to deepen TenX's partnership with AirJoule Technologies. Since their previously announced Memorandum of Understanding, both companies have been working on regional AirJoule® deployment opportunities to address water security and energy efficiency opportunities in the United Arab Emirates and broader Middle East region.

Following the ceremony, guests were invited to tour the facility and view a demonstration of an AirJoule® system, which uses advanced sorbents and a dual-vacuum chamber to harvest water vapor from the air. The first preproduction AirJoule® system, capable of producing 1,000 liters of water per day, is expected in 2025, and commercial sales are expected to begin in 2026 from customers in the data center, military, and manufacturing sectors.

AirJoule®’s benefits are twofold: the system produces pure, distilled, PFAS-free water from air, and in doing so, dehumidifies air much more efficiently than existing refrigerant or desiccant systems. While AirJoule®’s water generation has the potential to address water scarcity around the world, the advanced dehumidification capability is expected to improve the energy efficiency of air conditioning, which is responsible for 10% of global power consumption.

The location on Shea Way in the Delaware Industrial Park was selected, in part, due to the state’s business-friendly environment and the ability to tap into the state’s robust talent pool of scientists and engineers. Additionally, the New Castle County Chamber of Commerce and the Delaware Prosperity Partnership assisted in procuring approximately $1 million of state grant funding from the State of Delaware.

In his remarks at the event, Delaware State Rep. Ed Osienski said, “I was intrigued by AirJoule’s ability to harvest fresh water from the atmosphere. I was excited to follow what has progressed after a year. Thank you for selecting Delaware because you’re creating good R&D jobs, good administrative jobs, and good manufacturing jobs, and I wish you all the best. Thank you for being here.”

New Castle County Executive Marcus Henry said, “Delaware and New Castle County has long been a place where science, engineering and innovation meet real world application. That tradition continues today with AirJoule’s arrival and expansion. This facility brings cutting edge technology but also, most importantly, jobs, investment and potential for growth. We’re proud to see AirJoule choose to build and scale here. AirJoule’s presence contributes directly to a more resilient, advanced and economically vibrant New Castle County.”

About AirJoule Technologies Corporation

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) is a water harvesting technology company and the developer of the AirJoule® system that produces pure distilled water from air. Designed to reduce energy consumption and generate material cost efficiencies, AirJoule® is being commercialized through a joint venture with GE Vernova and in partnership with Carrier Global Corporation. For more information, visit https://airjouletech.com.

