Perma-Fix Environmental Services Expands PFAS Treatment Capabilities to New Waste Streams

ATLANTA, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) (the “Company”) today announced the expansion of its proprietary PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) treatment technology to address a broader range of contaminated waste streams beyond AFFF (aqueous film-forming foam) materials including PFAS concentrate collected from leachate and waste water. This milestone follows successful trials and marks a significant step in the Company’s mission to provide comprehensive, sustainable solutions for PFAS remediation.

Building on past successes, where the Perma-Fix process demonstrated the ability to destroy PFAS in high-concentration commercial waste, the next-generation treatment technology has been adapted to treat leachate and wastewater concentrate. In June, the Company received the first commercial batch of these new waste streams and will begin treatment imminently in the full-scale reactor, with plans to treat these materials in future units as well. The technology is designed with flexibility in mind, allowing for potential future deployment at customer sites. The current focus remains on centralized treatment at the Company’s facilities.

The market for water separation technologies—including foam fractionation systems, reverse osmosis systems, and resin-based systems—is experiencing rapid growth as organizations seek to concentrate PFAS from large volumes of contaminated water. These separation technologies are highly complementary to the Company’s destruction technology process. By collaborating with leading providers of these separation solutions, the Company delivers an efficient and cost-effective pathway for the final destruction of PFAS concentrate, addressing a critical gap in the remediation value chain and enabling customers to meet stringent regulatory standards while controlling costs.

The Perma-Fix system is competitively priced compared to alternative destruction methods. In addition to cost savings, this approach helps address the potential for legacy environmental liabilities that can arise from storage, incineration, or landfill disposal that do not provide for full destruction. By providing comprehensive destruction of PFAS compounds, the solution reduces customers’ long-term liability exposure and supports compliance with evolving regulatory expectations—a benefit consistently recognized by clients and partners in past projects.

The PFAS remediation market continues to grow, driven by increasing regulatory scrutiny and the U.S Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ongoing consideration of hazardous waste classification for PFAS. Industry estimates suggest that the addressable market for PFAS treatment in the U.S. alone could reach several billion dollars annually, as tens of millions of gallons of contaminated water and soil require urgent remediation. The Company’s scalable solution, combined with collaborations with companies specializing in water separation technologies, positions Perma-Fix to serve large generators of PFAS waste including municipalities, industrial clients, and government agencies—by providing a comprehensive approach from separation to final destruction.

Dr. Lou Centofanti, Executive Vice President of Perma-Fix, commented, “We are excited to expand our PFAS treatment capabilities and address new waste streams, further strengthening our leadership in this critical sector. Our technology’s proven performance in destroying PFAS , combined with our commitment to innovation, enables us to meet the growing needs of our customers and support a cleaner environment. By working closely with water separation technology providers—including foam fractionation, reverse osmosis, and resin systems—we are able to offer a comprehensive, efficient, and cost-effective solution for the destruction of PFAS concentrate. Importantly, our approach not only delivers cost savings but also minimizes the risk of future environmental liabilities for our clients by ensuring comprehensive, permanent destruction of these persistent chemicals.”

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the U.S Department of Energy (DOE), the U.S Department of Defense (DOD), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company’s nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide.

Please visit us at http://www.perma-fix.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” which are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to various business risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements generally are identifiable by use of the words such as “believe”, “expects”, “intends”, “anticipate”, “plan to”, “estimates”, “projects”, and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: treatment of leachate and wastewater concentrate in a full-scale reactor and in future units; deployment of PFAS technology at customer sites; reducing customers’ long-term liability exposure and supports compliance with evolving regulatory expectations; and Company serving large generators of PFAS waste. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance such expectations will prove to be correct. There are a variety of factors which could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those described in this release, including, without limitation, future economic conditions; industry conditions; competitive pressures; our ability to apply and market our new technologies; acceptance of our new technologies; the government or such other party to a contract granted to us fails to abide by or comply with the contract or to deliver waste as anticipated under the contract or terminates existing contracts; Congress fails to provides funding for the DOD’s and DOE’s remediation projects; inability to obtain new foreign and domestic remediation contracts; and the additional factors referred to under “Risk Factors” and "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" of our 2024 Form 10-K and Form 10-Q for quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company makes no commitment to disclose any revisions to forward-looking statements, or any facts, events or circumstances after the date hereof that bear upon forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

David K. Waldman-US Investor Relations

Crescendo Communications, LLC

(212) 671-1021

Herbert Strauss-European Investor Relations

herbert@eu-ir.com

+43 316 296 316