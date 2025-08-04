Ingersoll Rand Expands Life Sciences Portfolio with Acquisition of Dave Barry Plastics

Bolt-on acquisition supports the company’s growth strategy with compelling opportunities for innovation, market expansion, and long-term value creation within life sciences

Demonstrates the company’s continued ability to acquire family-owned businesses on a proprietary basis driven by strong relationships and cultivation efforts

Investment made at attractive purchase multiple of approximately 9x 2024 Adjusted EBITDA



DAVIDSON, N.C., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingersoll Rand Inc., (NYSE: IR) a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions, has acquired Dave Barry Plastics, further expanding the company’s life sciences portfolio.

Ireland-based Dave Barry Plastics designs and manufactures plastic product solutions for life science and healthcare technology industries. These types of product solutions are used in clean rooms, which are specially designed to reduce the risk of contamination during the manufacturing, packaging, and storage process. Dave Barry Plastics will join the Life Sciences platform within the Precision and Science Technologies (P&ST) segment.

“The acquisition of Dave Barry Plastics reflects our commitment to expanding our portfolio with innovative, high-performance solutions,” said Vicente Reynal, chairman and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand. “Their expertise in custom plastic products for the biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries will greatly enhance Ingersoll Rand’s life science capabilities. We are excited to welcome the Dave Barry Plastics team to Ingersoll Rand as we continue driving growth through purposeful, direct investments.”

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to Making Life Better for our employees, customers, shareholders, and planet. Customers lean on us for exceptional performance and durability in mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions. Supported by over 80+ respected brands, our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity, and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s (the “Company” or “Ingersoll Rand”) expectations regarding the performance of its business, its financial results, its liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “target,” “endeavor,” “seek,” “predict,” “intend,” “strategy,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “on track to,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “guidance” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Ingersoll Rand’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from these current expectations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) adverse impact on our operations and financial performance due to natural disaster, catastrophe, global pandemics (including COVID-19), geopolitical tensions, cyber events, or other events outside of our control; (2) unexpected costs, charges, or expenses resulting from completed and proposed business combinations; (3) uncertainty of the expected financial performance of the Company; (4) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of completed and proposed business combinations; (5) the ability of the Company to implement its business strategy; (6) difficulties and delays in achieving revenue and cost synergies; (7) inability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel; (8) evolving legal, regulatory, and tax regimes; (9) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions; (10) actions by third parties, including government agencies; and (11) other risk factors detailed in Ingersoll Rand’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as such factors may be updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Ingersoll Rand undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or development, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Matthew.Fort@irco.com

Media:

Sara.Hassell@irco.com