County of Santa Cruz General Services Department and Angeles Contractor, Inc. Receive Award of Excellence in Job Order Contracting

Greenville, SC, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, is excited to announce the County of Santa Cruz General Services Department (GSD) and Angeles Contractor, Inc. (ACI) as the recipients of the 2024 Harry H. Mellon Award of Excellence in Job Order Contracting for their DNA Lab Tenant Improvement project. A panel of experts selected this crucial, $1.85M high-value initiative to receive the award because it exemplifies JOC best practices, including time savings and collaboration, and because of the project’s positive impact on the community.

As part of a State of California initiative to fund various local criminal justice, mental health and social service initiatives, the County of Santa Cruz received time-sensitive funding to embark on a groundbreaking project to establish a state-of-the-art DNA lab at the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. This facility aims to support crime victims and their families and accelerate time-sensitive investigations. The initiative addressed the critical need for faster DNA evidence processing, reducing turnaround times from up to a year to just two or three days.

Job Order Contracting (JOC) is an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) construction delivery method that allows many projects to be completed through a single, competitively awarded contract. Demonstrating exceptional confidence in their awarded contractor, Angeles Contractor, Inc., the county’s General Services Department (GSD) selected this critical project for its first utilization of Gordian JOC on the strength of the delivery method’s reputation for workflow efficiency and timely execution, ensuring adherence to funding deadlines. This 1,700-square-foot lab, located within the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Headquarters, represents a multi-million-dollar investment in public safety, promising enhanced crime-solving capabilities and quicker case resolutions for residents.

“It is a privilege to present the Award of Excellence in Job Order Contracting to the County of Santa Cruz GSD and ACI,” stated Kris Gorriarán, President of Gordian. “Their exemplary work has not just built a structure; it has created a critical laboratory where forensic services are conducted to accelerate justice and enhance public safety. The achievements of this JOC project represent the beginning of further improvements we aim to facilitate within the communities.”

Members of the public and press are invited to join the presentation of the Harry H. Mellon Award of Excellence in Job Order Contracting on Tuesday, August 12, at 2 p.m. PT. The ceremony will be held in the Community Room at the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, located at 5200 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz, CA.

In addition to awarding the County of Santa Cruz GSD and ACI the Award of Excellence for the successful completion of their project in 2024, Gordian named the following four projects Award of Merit Winners:

Award of Merit — 27J Schools Kitchens Renovations

Agency: 27J Schools (Brighton, CO)

Contractor: JOC Construction

27J Schools transformative renovation project was crucial for revitalizing four kitchens that serve over 5,000 Colorado children daily, ensuring uninterrupted meal services even during construction. Accessed via Sourcewell, a national purchasing cooperative, JOC was pivotal in meeting tight timelines and maintaining continuous food service, especially for summer programs. The project also included classroom and gymnasium upgrades, enhancing educational and athletic environments, and a band room renovation to support one of the state's largest music programs. The successful completion of this project by JOC Construction, on time and within budget, set a new standard for quality and efficiency in the district. It showcased exceptional contractor collaboration, transparency and a commitment to community values, ultimately providing long-term benefits to students, staff and the community.

Award of Merit — Housing Rehab 3618 E33 Avenue

Agency: City of Tampa, Florida

Contractor: Austin Construction Group, Inc. (ACG)

The City of Tampa leveraged JOC to provide immediate assistance to a homeowner whose roof collapsed due to heavy rain. The use of JOC was essential for its rapid response capabilities, allowing for swift mobilization and efficient execution of emergency repair under the city’s Housing Rehabilitation & Renovation Program funded with Healthy Homes and other federal sources. The project demonstrated the effectiveness of JOC through its streamlined procurement process and collaborative approach, enabling Austin Construction Group, Inc. to replace the roof quickly and allowing the family to return home safely. Additionally, the project strengthened community relationships and highlighted future opportunities for expanding the JOC program to additional public agencies.

Award of Merit — Station and Facility Improvements

Agency: Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA)

Contractor: Mill City Construction, Inc.

The MBTA needed to address aging infrastructure by upgrading subway stations to improve accessibility, safety and the overall passenger experience. As part of a broader initiative, the MBTA took advantage of an unprecedented shutdown to implement critical station and facility improvements. They utilized JOC for its efficiency and flexibility, allowing for the prompt development, review and approval of the Price Proposal within 15 days. This process ensured that the MBTA received the Job Order Package and could issue the Purchase Order before the scheduled diversion, despite short notice. Mill City Construction, Inc.’s availability and efficient management of the scope of work within a two-week window were pivotal, allowing for the simultaneous completion of work at Davis Station, Central Square Station and Harvard Square Station. These upgrades enhanced safety, accessibility and rider experience for Greater Boston commuters, demonstrating the MBTA's commitment to operational excellence, cost management and passenger satisfaction.

Award of Merit — San Mateo Central Park Fallen Heroes Memorial

Agency: City of San Mateo, California

Contractor: Staples Construction

In response to community interest, the City of San Mateo sought to provide a formal place of remembrance for San Mateo’s service members, police and firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice through a memorial in the city’s beloved Central Park. City leaders accessed a Gordian Cooperative Job Order Contract (also known as ezIQC®) via Sourcewell to expedite construction through an awarded contractor, Staples Construction. The positive result was a beautiful memorial that stands as a symbol of gratitude and respect, supported by overwhelming community involvement and contributions and serving as a lasting tribute to those who have touched the lives of San Mateo residents.

Each of these five awarded projects showcases the versatility of JOC in addressing community needs in a timely manner, from technological innovation to disaster recovery and memorial creation. To learn more about the award program, past recipients and transformative JOC projects, please visit Job Order Contracting Awards.







About the Awards

Gordian’s Job Order Contracting Awards is an annual award program recognizing innovative uses of Job Order Contracting (JOC). Submissions are judged on their adherence to JOC best practices, innovation, complexity, special circumstances, community impact and overall time and cost savings. The Job Order Contracting Awards recognize projects completed the previous year, and nominations are submitted by agency owners, contractors or Gordian Account Managers.​ The program’s highest honor, The Harry H. Mellon Award of Excellence in Job Order Contracting, is named for Harry H. Mellon, the creator of JOC and founder of Gordian.