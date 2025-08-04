Wix Launches Financial Services Suite to Power Business Growth

The new financial suite includes Wix Checking and Wix Capital, two new solutions designed to help Wix merchants access their funds immediately, take control of cash flow, and support business growth online and offline

NEW YORK – Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally1, today announced the launch of Wix Checking2 and Wix Capital, a powerful new financial services suite aimed to help users manage cash flow and fund growth. Eligible businesses can efficiently streamline their finances, enabling them to concentrate on growth and innovation.

Wix Checking, powered by Unit's embedded finance solution, gives users a fully integrated business checking account directly within the Wix platform at no extra cost. It is designed to simplify financial operations by offering a clear, real-time view of cash flow and business performance. Users can instantly access their earnings the moment a sale is completed, track incoming revenue and outgoing expenses side by side, and make faster, more informed decisions. By syncing automatically with Wix Payments, Wix Checking removes the need for external banking tools and manual reconciliations, saving time and reducing errors. To use their funds, merchants can either make purchases with the Wix Visa® business debit card or transfer money to an external bank account for added flexibility. The result is a seamless, all-in-one financial experience that gives business owners greater control, speed, and simplicity in managing their money.

In addition to Wix Checking, Wix has introduced Wix Capital, a Merchant Cash Advance (MCA) service designed to help businesses address cash flow gaps and unlock growth. Many small businesses face challenges when trying to secure funding through traditional banks, often encountering long approval processes or strict requirements. Wix Capital offers a faster, more accessible alternative by allowing users to request a cash advance in exchange for a fixed fee and a percentage of future sales. This provides access to funds that can be used for essential business needs such as inventory, payroll, or operational expenses. Removing barriers to capital and making funding available at the moment it’s needed most is key to helping businesses grow. Built directly into the Wix platform, Wix Capital gives users a simple and flexible way to invest in their business without leaving the tools they already use to run it.

“With Wix Checking and Wix Capital, we’re giving users a complete financial solution built into the platform they already use,” said Amit Sagiv and Volodymyr Tsukur, Co-Heads of Wix Payments. “It’s fast, simple, and designed to help small businesses access their money and fuel growth — all in one place. This is part of our broader commitment to supporting the full journey of business ownership, from managing day-to-day operations to making smarter financial decisions.”

Wix Checking and Wix Capital are available to a select group of U.S.-based users using Wix Payments, with plans to roll out to more users on a gradual basis3.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is the leading SaaS website builder platform1 to create, manage and grow a digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix is a comprehensive platform providing users - self-creators, agencies, enterprises, and more - with industry-leading performance, security, AI capabilities and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, the platform enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, users can seamlessly build a powerful and high-end digital presence for themselves or their clients.

1 Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party data and internal data as of Q1 2025.

2 Wix is not a bank. Banking products and services are provided by Lincoln Savings Bank, Member FDIC. The Wix Debit Card is issued by Lincoln Savings Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and may be used anywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Wix is not FDIC insured. FDIC insurance only covers the failure of a covered bank.

3 Certain criteria and qualifications may apply.









