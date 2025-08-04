HERE Technologies Becomes First Location Data Company to Achieve ISO/IEC 42001 Certification for Responsible AI

Milestone sets industry benchmark for ethical AI management in location technology.

Establishes a structured framework for managing autonomous systems in the age of Agentic AI.

Amsterdam – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 42001 certification, becoming the first digital mapping and location technology company to meet the world’s most rigorous standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS).



This landmark certification marks a pivotal moment for HERE, reinforcing its commitment to responsible AI governance and setting a new industry standard for transparency, accountability and trust in AI-powered location services.



Why ISO/IEC 42001 Matters



Introduced in late 2023, ISO/IEC 42001 is the first international standard specifically designed to guide organizations in managing AI systems responsibly. It addresses critical areas such as bias mitigation, algorithmic transparency, human oversight and governance.



“We’re proud to lead the way in responsible AI for location technology. Our customers rely on us to power critical systems with precision, transparency and integrity,” said

Damandeep Kochhar, EVP, Chief Platform & Technology Officer at HERE Technologies. “Achieving ISO/IEC 42001 reinforces our commitment to building AI that customers can trust. When systems are built on responsible AI, they deliver better outcomes, reduce risk and unlock value.”



Customer Value



The ISO/IEC 42001 certification provides assurances to HERE customers building AI-powered applications across automotive, logistics, urban mobility and enterprise use cases. This certification validates HERE’s structured approach to:

1. Robust governance and risk management across the AI lifecycle;

2. Ensuring transparency, explainability, and fairness in AI systems;

3. Protecting sensitive location data and upholding privacy and data sovereignty; and

4. Supporting compliance with emerging AI regulations globally.

With ISO42001, HERE reinforces its commitment to responsible, trustworthy, and well-governed AI, enabling safe and ethical adoption across industries, while fostering collaboration in the global AI ecosystem.



Real-World Applications



For more than a decade, HERE has deployed commercial applications and amassed a significant patent portfolio for AI and machine learning (ML) techniques used at the core of its digital cartography techniques and location-based services.



HERE is redefining location intelligence with a portfolio of AI-powered solutions that accelerate mapmaking, enhance mobility experiences and streamline simulation workflows. The HERE AI Assistant delivers natural language, location-aware guidance for software-defined vehicles. HERE SceneXtract automates real-world scene generation for advanced driver assistance and automated driving simulation. These innovations incorporate advanced generative AI and a robust foundation of Model Context Protocol (MCP) and agentic technologies that enable dynamic, context-aware location services to operate reliably and at scale.



A Legacy of Trust and Future of Responsible Innovation



For 40 years, HERE has helped move people and goods efficiently throughout the physical world. ISO/IEC 42001 builds on HERE’s robust portfolio of certifications in security, privacy, and cloud governance, including ISO 27001, SOC 2, TISAX, HITRUST r2 and CSA STAR, further demonstrating its commitment to quality and accountability across all operations.



