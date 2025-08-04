Carson Group Acquires Carson Wealth Location in Doylestown, Pa.

Omaha, Neb., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $45 billion* in assets under management (AUM), today announced that it has fully acquired the Carson Wealth location in Doylestown, Pa. This strategic move marks Carson’s 30th wholly owned office nationwide and reflects the firm’s continued investment in deepening its presence in key markets across the country.

The Doylestown team, which serves approximately $353 million AUM, is led by Managing Partner and Wealth Advisor Mick Edwards, CIMA®, CRPC®. The office is known for its high-touch, values-driven approach to financial advice—serving families, individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Delaware Valley and across 20 states.

“Doylestown represents everything we look for in a team—deep community ties, a multigenerational perspective and an unwavering commitment to putting clients first,” said Burt White, CEO of Carson Group. “At Carson, we believe financial advice should be both personal and purposeful, and that’s exactly what this team delivers. As a wholly owned location, they’ll now have access to the full ecosystem of Carson resources, including holistic tax and estate planning, advanced investment strategies and robust technology—all while maintaining the heart and soul of what makes their client relationships so special.”

The Doylestown office’s values-centered approach—where advisors often begin meetings in prayer with clients—is central to its identity. As a Carson Wealth office, the team will continue to uphold this tradition while gaining operational scale, deeper planning resources and expanded investment capabilities.

“Becoming a wholly owned Carson Wealth office was a clear and strategic decision for us,” said Edwards. “Carson is on a strong upward trajectory, and we’re excited to be part of that momentum. At a time when valuations for firms like ours are at historic highs, we knew this was the right move to ensure long-term growth and opportunity. We’ve always been committed to our clients’ lives and legacies—not just their portfolios—and this partnership strengthens our ability to deliver strategic and personalized services for generations to come.”

The team includes Partner and Wealth Advisors Janet Barrett, ChFC®, CDFA®, and Scott Wetherbee, CPA, along with Director of Wealth Planning Kevin Oleszewski, CFP®, Wealth Advisors Jonathan Moyer, CFP® and Jimmy Cuorato, Associate Wealth Advisor Connor White and office support members Brenda Robinson, Jenn Mershon, Michele Taylor and Deb Walker. The transition also coincides with the planned retirement of Karl Kimball, CLU®, ChFC®, who has been instrumental in building the office’s success and culture over the past decades.

About Carson Group

Carson Group manages over $45 billion* in assets and serves more than 54,000 client families among its advisory network of 150+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson Group and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.carsongroup.com/ways-to-join/partnership/.

Carson Group is a dba of CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Investment advisory services are offered through CWM, LLC. CWM, LLC is a subsidiary of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. *AUM amount is based on total assets under Carson Group Holdings, LLC., which include CWM, LLC and Northwest Capital Management, Inc.

Carson Group is located at 14600 Branch St, Omaha, Neb. 68154. (888) 321-0808.