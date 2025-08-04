ProSearch Expands Leadership in eDiscovery with Relativity Academic Mentorship Honors and New RelativityOne Training Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of legal data intelligence and comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, today reinforced its position as an industry thought leader and Relativity partner by announcing two major achievements that highlight the organization’s expertise and commitment to legal innovation. Three ProSearch experts have been named mentors in the 2024 Relativity Academic Mentorship Program, and the company has unveiled a new, bespoke training curriculum to advance proficiency in RelativityOne for its team of eDiscovery professionals.

The selection of Odette Claridge, Andrew Garcia-Cheatham, and Daniel Semelhack as mentors demonstrates ProSearch’s deep bench of Relativity-certified professionals and its ongoing investment in the next generation of eDiscovery specialists. The Relativity Academic Mentorship Program connects experienced industry practitioners with students and early-career legal professionals, equipping them with the knowledge and insight necessary to navigate the evolving world of eDiscovery and legal technology.

“At ProSearch, we pride ourselves on empowering both our clients and future industry leaders,” says Julia Hasenzahl, CEO of ProSearch. “Being chosen as mentors by Relativity underscores the depth of expertise on our team and our commitment to knowledge sharing. Our involvement in this initiative reflects our core value of investing in professional growth, both within our organization and throughout the larger legal technology community.”

Additionally, ProSearch has launched a newly developed RelativityOne training program designed to address the specific needs of legal teams navigating the dynamic world of cloud-based eDiscovery. Drawing on ProSearch’s nearly two decades of experience with the Relativity platform, the curriculum offers a blend of hands-on instruction, best practices workshops, and ongoing support to maximize proficiency, mitigate risk, and accelerate review workflows.

The training program is tailored to meet the unique challenges of RelativityOne, providing targeted modules for users at every expertise level. Covering key areas such as data security, advanced analytics, workflow automation, and new platform features, the program ensures that participants can leverage the full power of RelativityOne to deliver efficient, defensible, and cost-effective discovery solutions.

“RelativityOne continues to change the landscape of eDiscovery, making specialized training more important than ever,” says ProSearch RelativityOne services manager Adarsh Haltore. “We’ve designed our new curriculum to give our teams the skills and confidence they need to continue delivering the exceptional client service in the cloud-first era that our clients have come to expect.”

As both a Relativity Provider Partner and Relativity Advisor Partner, and as an innovator in legal discovery, ProSearch is committed to supporting the legal community with best-in-class services, thought leadership, and talent development. These new initiatives mark another step forward in the company’s mission to drive the success of legal teams facing complex data challenges.

About ProSearch

ProSearch is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions to corporations and law firms. The ProSearch eDiscovery and AI-led review offerings allow clients to efficiently address their most challenging litigation, regulatory, privacy, and other legal matters. ProSearch’s team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, and eDiscovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. ProSearch works with some of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 as a trusted partner that brings efficiency to the legal process and spend. To learn more visit ProSearch.com .

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for ProSearch

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com