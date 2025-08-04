Cribl Unveils Cribl Guard, Redefining Sensitive Data Protection with Groundbreaking AI Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl , the Data Engine for IT and Security, today unveiled Cribl Guard, a transformative solution that revolutionizes how enterprises detect and protect sensitive information that appears in telemetry data before it becomes tomorrow’s headline. Bolstered by Cribl’s latest AI research and development, Cribl Guard empowers operators to proactively detect and protect sensitive data, reducing risk, ensuring regulatory compliance, and improving operational efficiency.

Many telemetry data management tools require manual identification of fields that may contain personally identifiable information (PII) and sensitive data, an error-prone and time-consuming process. Rigid pattern-matching approaches, such as regex, often either miss critical data or over-flag irrelevant content. Without the ability to interpret context, it's nearly impossible to distinguish between elements like serial numbers and Social Security numbers.

Cribl Guard combines advanced AI with a human-in-the-loop control point to spot sensitive data, such as credit-card, passport, and Social Security numbers, as it flows through Cribl Stream. Operators can review, approve, or override actions on the fly with over 200 customizable rules with this first release, and then automatically mask or block the data before it’s stored. Protecting information in-flight slashes false positives, boosts detection accuracy, and satisfies compliance and audit requirements—without piling manual work onto your team.

“Let's face it—protecting sensitive data manually is like playing whack-a-mole at light speed. Our mission is to empower businesses to manage their sensitive data effortlessly and securely,” said Dritan Bitincka, co-founder and chief product officer at Cribl. “With Cribl Guard’s advanced AI-driven capabilities, we’ve introduced a smarter, globally context-aware approach that revolutionizes sensitive data detection and remediation, ensuring organizations stay compliant, secure, and ahead of threats.”

Cribl Guard’s features include:

Intelligent Contextual Detection : AI-driven analysis goes beyond simple pattern matching to intuitively recognize and categorize sensitive data, even as it differs between countries and geos, ensuring precise, accurate identification.

: AI-driven analysis goes beyond simple pattern matching to intuitively recognize and categorize sensitive data, even as it differs between countries and geos, ensuring precise, accurate identification. Dynamic Rule Recommendations : Automatically generates tailored rulesets based on real-time data insights, adapting rapidly to evolving threats and compliance requirements.

: Automatically generates tailored rulesets based on real-time data insights, adapting rapidly to evolving threats and compliance requirements. Proactive Action and Remediation : Human-in-the-loop AI masks, encrypts, or redacts sensitive data seamlessly within existing pipelines, mitigating risk while humans stay in control.

: Human-in-the-loop AI masks, encrypts, or redacts sensitive data seamlessly within existing pipelines, mitigating risk while humans stay in control. Adaptive Monitoring and Optimization: Provides administrators with unprecedented visibility into sensitive data flows, continuously optimizing detection rules and operational efficiency.

Cribl Guard’s proactive and intelligent approach ensures organizations not only reduce their risk profile but also significantly streamline compliance with privacy regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA. By minimizing manual processes, businesses achieve substantial savings in operational costs, and dramatically accelerate incident response times.

Cribl Guard will be available in September as part of the Cribl platform. For more information on how Cribl Guard’s groundbreaking AI capabilities can transform your data governance and protection strategy, visit cribl.io .

About Cribl

Cribl, the Data Engine for IT and Security, empowers organizations to transform their data strategy. Customers use Cribl’s vendor-agnostic solutions to analyze, collect, process, and route all IT and security data from any source or to any destination, delivering the choice, control, and flexibility required to adapt to their ever-changing needs. Cribl’s product suite, which is used by Fortune 1000 companies globally, is purpose-built for IT and Security, including Cribl Stream , the industry’s leading observability pipeline, Cribl Edge , an intelligent vendor-neutral agent, Cribl Search , the industry’s first search-in-place solution, and Cribl Lake and Lakehouse, turnkey open format storage solutions designed for telemetry volume and variety. Founded in 2018, Cribl is a remote-first workforce with an office in San Francisco, CA.

