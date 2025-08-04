Skyhawk Security and Scytale Partner to Streamline SOC 2 Compliance

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLACK HAT CONFERENCE -- Skyhawk Security , the leader in Purple Team-Powered CDR, today announced a strategic partnership with Scytale , the global leader in trust and security compliance automation, to help companies accelerate SOC 2 compliance, prove adequate Service Organization Controls and strengthen their cloud security. Scytale customers will gain access to a free one-time Purple Team Assessment powered by Skyhawk’s AI-driven preemptive CDR platform .

Skyhawk’s Purple Team Assessment evaluates the weaponized threats that attackers are likely to exploit to breach customers' clouds, with an analysis of the impact on customers’ crown jewels. Through the partnership with Skyhawk Security, Scytale customers can proactively identify true risks, demonstrate proper controls, and address true security gaps before they become issues, while demonstrating to auditors that controls are functioning effectively across real-world cloud environments.

“Scytale helped us achieve our own SOC 2 certification, and through that experience, we discovered a powerful opportunity to team up,” said Chen Burshan, CEO of Skyhawk Security. “We’re now giving their customers access to our best-in-class Autonomous Purple Team. The Purple Team Assessment uses the power of an AI-based Red and Blue Team that continuously runs attack simulations and defends against them. It safely uses intelligent simulation technology for breaching and creating real-world attacks in a digital twin of the customer’s cloud environment and measures how well existing controls detect and respond to those threats. This partnership gives Scytale customers concrete evidence of their security posture, something that's incredibly valuable when preparing for SOC 2 audits or communicating risk to stakeholders.”

Skyhawk’s Purple Team Assessment evaluates how well a customer’s cloud security controls, harden, detect and respond across services like AWS, Azure, and GCP. The results provide a detailed report that pinpoints weaponized exposures, pre-validates response workflows, and highlights security gaps, thus helping customers better prioritize true risks. This streamlines the auditing process and allows customers to achieve compliance cost-effectively without wasting security and application teams' time on non-issues. There’s no installation required, and assessments are typically completed within a few hours. It’s particularly valuable for cloud-native companies aiming to scale securely while satisfying customer and auditor demands.

“Security and compliance are no longer separate conversations, and our partnership with Skyhawk helps our customers validate controls through real attack scenarios and reports that map remediation steps,” said Meiran Galis, CEO of Scytale. “This is a major value-add for any organization preparing for audit or looking to demonstrate trustworthiness."

About Skyhawk Security

Skyhawk Security is the leader in Purple Team-Powered CDR, leveraging a multi-layer AI-based approach to identify and stop cloud threats before they become breaches. Skyhawk revolutionizes CDR with its Continuous Proactive Protection , an AI-powered Autonomous Purple Team, enabling security teams to take a proactive approach to cloud security for the very first time. Led by a team of cyber security and cloud professionals who built the original CSPM category, Skyhawk’s platform evolves cloud security posture management far beyond scanning and static configuration analysis, continuously adapting and improving threat detection so that it is always aligned with the cloud architecture. Skyhawk Security is a spin-off of Radware® (NASDAQ:RDWR).

About Scytale

Scytale is the global leader in security compliance automation, helping companies get (and stay) compliant with 40+ data security frameworks like SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR, PCI-DSS and more, without breaking a sweat. With AI that handles the heavy lifting and support from real GRC experts, Scytale helps you stay compliant at every stage of growth.