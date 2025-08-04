Skyhawk Security Launches Wiz Integration that Slashes CNAPP Alert Noise by 99%, Uncovers True Threats Hidden Within

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLACK HAT CONFERENCE -- Skyhawk Security, the leader in Purple Team-powered Cloud Threat Detection and Response (CDR), today announced a new integration with Wiz that dramatically reduces CNAPP alert fatigue, identifies true weaponized threats, and prioritizes the risks that matter most. Skyhawk’s open platform adds Wiz to a growing list of vendor integrations, including AWS (Inspector, GuardDuty, Macie), ensuring customers can augment existing cloud security tools with Skyhawk’s business risk-driven prioritization and threat validation capabilities.

Alert fatigue is a serious problem for security and application teams, inundated with false positives and tasked with the challenge of pinpointing the true threats to their company’s valuable business assets. According to industry statistics, CNAPP findings categorized as “Critical” or “High” risk take three to four months to remediate. Wiz recently announced that 50% of its customers are in the “Zero Critical” club. This indicates that the other half of its customers have not achieved this milestone, and it doesn’t even attempt “High” severity risks that may also require attention. Skyhawk’s integration is a force multiplier for Wiz customers looking to substantially improve the prioritization of vulnerabilities.

“As a small team, our primary challenge with any security tool is prioritizing and allocating resources to the areas that matter most. While most platforms offer internal severity scores, what truly matters is not just the severity of an individual finding, but the actual risk of it being exploited in the real world,” said Amit Levran, Head of Security at SundaySky. “We use Wiz to surface vulnerabilities and toxic combinations, often in large volumes. Skyhawk’s Autonomous Purple Team enables us to take the next critical step: understanding which vulnerabilities are truly weaponizable. It allows us to identify the top 0.1% of the thousands of critical and high CVEs that we should focus on. Equally valuable, it bubbles up lower severity CVEs that are exploitable and pose a real threat. This allows us to focus our efforts on the issues that carry the most immediate risk to our environment. The result is not just better security, but significant cost savings in security resources and the use of application teams’ time. We saw immediate ROI after integrating Skyhawk’s Autonomous Purple Team.”

Skyhawk’s platform integrates seamlessly with Wiz and other security platforms to ingest findings and apply advanced adversary intelligent simulations. Customers using both Wiz and Skyhawk report a 99% reduction in alert volume and time savings of weeks to months on remediation. Skyhawk helped one customer reduce 60,000 CVEs and toxic combinations to a single validated, actionable threat, and in another case, reduced 500,000 critical and high CVEs by 99.95%, helping teams prioritize remediation. The Autonomous Purple Team not only highlights weaponized threats but also validates where compensating controls already exist, versus scenarios in which the second line of defense doesn’t exist, providing true end-to-end prioritization.

“Too many cloud security teams are drowning in noise and wasting time on alerts that don’t matter while real threats slip through the cracks,” said Chen Burshan, CEO of Skyhawk Security. “Our customers who use Wiz’s platform have acknowledged the scale of the prioritization shortfalls, resource waste addressing false positives as well as the value Skyhawk created to address this pain. Our innovative Autonomous Purple Team, adding Adversary Intelligent simulation is a huge leap reducing false positives, surfacing threats that CNAPPs are blind to thus resulting in cost reduction and efficiency for both security and cloud teams.”

Wiz customers interested in taking advantage of this new integration and exploring Skyhawk’s robust product offering should visit: www.skyhawk.security/skyhawk-reduces-wiz-CNAPP-alert-noise. To set up a meeting with Skyhawk Security and learn more about its preemptive approach to cloud security, visit: www.skyhawk.security/meetwithus.

Sign up for a free 30-day trial at: https://app.skyhawk.security/#/sign-up.

About Skyhawk

Skyhawk Security is the originator of Cloud Threat Detection and Response (CDR), leveraging a multi-layer AI-based approach to identify and stop cloud threats before they become breaches. Skyhawk revolutionizes CDR with its Continuous Proactive Protection , an AI-powered Autonomous Purple Team, enabling security teams to take a proactive approach to cloud security for the very first time. Led by a team of cyber security and cloud professionals who built the original CSPM category, Skyhawk’s platform evolves cloud security posture management far beyond scanning and static configuration analysis, continuously adapting and improving threat detection so that it is always aligned with the cloud architecture. Skyhawk Security is a spin-off of Radware® (NASDAQ:RDWR).

