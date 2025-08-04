Wilsonart Elevates Surface Design with Innovative Quartz and Solid Surface Introductions

TEMPLE, Texas, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilsonart, a global leader in engineered surfaces, is pushing the boundaries of surface design with its latest launch of Wilsonart® Quartz and Wilsonart® Solid Surface collections. Developed to help homeowners and designers bring their visions to life, these new designs offer striking aesthetics alongside the performance, reliability and ease of maintenance Wilsonart is known for. The launch includes Quartz designs in bold new colorways, such as greens and blues never before seen in the line, and Solid Surface patterns with movement and veining unlike anything currently on the market. From dramatic stone looks to soft, classic patterns and quartzite-inspired textures, these collections deliver a fresh, dynamic vision for today’s interiors, redefining design versatility and setting a new industry standard.

“This launch reinforces Wilsonart’s leadership in surface design innovation, offering looks and textures that are truly unlike anything else in the market,” said Kate Grossman, Vice President of Marketing and Design at Wilsonart. “Whether your vision calls for dramatic stone-inspired movement or soft, refined texture, Wilsonart surfaces help elevate any space with stunning visual appeal and craftsmanship that stands up to everyday life.”

Wilsonart Quartz

Ranging from soft neutrals to striking movement and sophisticated veining, the 10 new Wilsonart Quartz designs offer a broad spectrum of stunning options tailored to meet the evolving needs of today’s residential and commercial spaces. Each design is thoughtfully engineered to deliver the visual richness and natural elegance of stone, while offering the durability, ease of maintenance and performance that modern environments demand. The expanded collection showcases a range of aesthetics, from bold, large-scale veining and dramatic color contrasts to subtle, layered patterns and warm, inviting neutrals. Designs include:

Emerald Brook (Q4088) – A light, cool grey background that is slightly translucent, with thin and short white veins fading in and out. Long and thin veins move throughout the slab, featured in golden browns and occasional mossy greens, creating an earthy, quartzite-looking appearance that will complement a wide range of color schemes.

– A light, cool grey background that is slightly translucent, with thin and short white veins fading in and out. Long and thin veins move throughout the slab, featured in golden browns and occasional mossy greens, creating an earthy, quartzite-looking appearance that will complement a wide range of color schemes. Sandswept Cove (Q4089) – Characterized by wide, large-scale directional veins that flow diagonally across the slab and transition between varying tones of darker neutrals and golden taupe, to muted greys and occasional blues that fade in and out of a neutral background. Thin and more contrasting veins appear sporadically on this design.

– Characterized by wide, large-scale directional veins that flow diagonally across the slab and transition between varying tones of darker neutrals and golden taupe, to muted greys and occasional blues that fade in and out of a neutral background. Thin and more contrasting veins appear sporadically on this design. Sapphire Rift (Q4091) – A large-scale diagonal movement design with a marbled background in light blue tones, traversed by thin veins in dark charcoal blues, warm tones and occasional faint white. Pools of light blue grey emerge throughout the slab. This design allows for coordination with a wide range of hues and woods.

– A large-scale diagonal movement design with a marbled background in light blue tones, traversed by thin veins in dark charcoal blues, warm tones and occasional faint white. Pools of light blue grey emerge throughout the slab. This design allows for coordination with a wide range of hues and woods. Savannah Drift (Q4092) – A warm and creamy off-white with a faintly marbled background that is offset by a soft, random array of short, warm grey veins. Long thin veins in light brown and grey-brown traverse the slab while fading in and out, leaving the appearance relatively open.

– A warm and creamy off-white with a faintly marbled background that is offset by a soft, random array of short, warm grey veins. Long thin veins in light brown and grey-brown traverse the slab while fading in and out, leaving the appearance relatively open. Cloudbreak (Q4093) – A complex grey with a random array of features in the background. Long, thin veins traverse the slab in white and dark grey, while a flowing assortment of short veins in greys to taupes complements the long vein pattern. The result is a highly versatile large-scale effect that coordinates with both cool and warm décor.

– A complex grey with a random array of features in the background. Long, thin veins traverse the slab in white and dark grey, while a flowing assortment of short veins in greys to taupes complements the long vein pattern. The result is a highly versatile large-scale effect that coordinates with both cool and warm décor. Charcoal Peak (Q4094) – A dark grey base with medium-scale, tone-on-tone marbling that sporadically transitions to small bursts of light, neutral fragmenting. The organic balance of this design is further accentuated by long and thin veins in both neutral and taupe, allowing an impactful appearance that avoids being heavy.

– A dark grey base with medium-scale, tone-on-tone marbling that sporadically transitions to small bursts of light, neutral fragmenting. The organic balance of this design is further accentuated by long and thin veins in both neutral and taupe, allowing an impactful appearance that avoids being heavy. Permian Slate (Q4095) – A softly marbled taupe slab that is slightly translucent and contains scattered short veins in brown grey. Long, thin veins in warm white move through the design, at times breaking open and dispersing into pockets of open vein areas in the same color. This overall effect is an elegant, fracture-like appearance with punctuating depth.

– A softly marbled taupe slab that is slightly translucent and contains scattered short veins in brown grey. Long, thin veins in warm white move through the design, at times breaking open and dispersing into pockets of open vein areas in the same color. This overall effect is an elegant, fracture-like appearance with punctuating depth. Bregava (Q4096) – A neutral color with long, thin veins in grey brown and golden brown that converge and separate in a mostly horizontal pattern. Soft arrays of short veins in varying golden tones complement and support the long vein pattern, creating an inviting, soothing effect with high décor coordination possibilities.

– A neutral color with long, thin veins in grey brown and golden brown that converge and separate in a mostly horizontal pattern. Soft arrays of short veins in varying golden tones complement and support the long vein pattern, creating an inviting, soothing effect with high décor coordination possibilities. Icelandic Mist (Q4097) – A medium scaled, directional movement design featured in Wilsonart’s Natural Matte finish. Varying tonalities of cool whites and soft, cool greys combine to deliver a complex visual dimension resembling quartzite stone.

– A medium scaled, directional movement design featured in Wilsonart’s Natural Matte finish. Varying tonalities of cool whites and soft, cool greys combine to deliver a complex visual dimension resembling quartzite stone. Glenrio (Q6026) – A versatile neutral that plays to both cool and warm tones. Short and soft white veins appear on a very clean background, delivering a sleek and graceful aesthetic.

All Wilsonart Quartz designs are non-porous, stain-resistant, and built to withstand daily wear and tear, offering a lasting investment in style and function. Wilsonart Quartz has also earned the Declare label from the International Living Future Institute (ILFI), further demonstrating its commitment to material transparency and sustainability. Learn more at wilsonart.com/quartz.

Wilsonart Solid Surface

Engineered for seamless beauty and long-lasting resilience, the latest Wilsonart Solid Surface designs balance nature-inspired visuals with practical performance. Designed to meet the aesthetic and performance demands of today’s interior spaces, these nine new innovative designs showcase layered movement, subtle pearlescent veining and textures reminiscent of natural quartzite and travertine stone. Each pattern delivers a sense of depth and dimension while maintaining benefits that make Solid Surface ideal for both residential and commercial applications. Designs include:

Angora Sands (9255SS) – A soft white with a relatively open array of small and medium size particulates in translucent light greys and occasional light browns. A very fine particulate dust in the background lends a dimensional effect to this color.

– A soft white with a relatively open array of small and medium size particulates in translucent light greys and occasional light browns. A very fine particulate dust in the background lends a dimensional effect to this color. Gardar Cliff (9256SS) – A neutral base consisting of small and medium size particulates in cool grey and translucent chips. A very fine particulate mix of translucent light greys, light browns and occasional reflective glimmer add a delicate tactile effect, with the overall colorway freshened by small, soft white particulates.

– A neutral base consisting of small and medium size particulates in cool grey and translucent chips. A very fine particulate mix of translucent light greys, light browns and occasional reflective glimmer add a delicate tactile effect, with the overall colorway freshened by small, soft white particulates. Sierra Quartzite (9257SS) – A translucent, large-scale design in soft grey. Waves in darker greys and soft whites move throughout the sheet, combined with a medium-size particulate array in translucent chips and subtle, pale gold chips. This gentle movement effect is reminiscent of quartzite stone.

– A translucent, large-scale design in soft grey. Waves in darker greys and soft whites move throughout the sheet, combined with a medium-size particulate array in translucent chips and subtle, pale gold chips. This gentle movement effect is reminiscent of quartzite stone. Sunset Quartzite (9258SS) – A translucent, large-scale warm neutral. Soft waves in varying tones of brown traverse the sheet, and a particulate array of small white chips and medium to small golden chips are scattered throughout the pattern.

– A translucent, large-scale warm neutral. Soft waves in varying tones of brown traverse the sheet, and a particulate array of small white chips and medium to small golden chips are scattered throughout the pattern. Carrara Royale (9915SS) – A large-scale, warm white translucent design inspired by Carrara marble. Thin and foggy veins meander throughout the slab, appearing in both cool grey and soft brown.

A large-scale, warm white translucent design inspired by Carrara marble. Thin and foggy veins meander throughout the slab, appearing in both cool grey and soft brown. Monte Paradiso (9916SS) – A translucent, soft white background that contains an array of ultra-fine white particulates. The slab is traversed diagonally by large-scale cool grey veins, in varying intensity and thickness, that fade into the background. These veins are occasionally accented by golden brown.

A translucent, soft white background that contains an array of ultra-fine white particulates. The slab is traversed diagonally by large-scale cool grey veins, in varying intensity and thickness, that fade into the background. These veins are occasionally accented by golden brown. Opulent Luxe (9918SS) – A bright neutral with large-scale directional waves passing through. These waves are featured primarily in taupes to golden browns, with occasional greys appearing. The background contains a fine particulate mix of whites, translucent chips and extra fine reflective glimmer. The overall effect is balanced and soothing.

– A bright neutral with large-scale directional waves passing through. These waves are featured primarily in taupes to golden browns, with occasional greys appearing. The background contains a fine particulate mix of whites, translucent chips and extra fine reflective glimmer. The overall effect is balanced and soothing. Cliffside Travertine (9919SS) – A neutral with horizontal layers of soft grey brown traversing the sheet. Large translucent chips are openly scattered throughout the design, while a more dense mix of fine particulates lends a stony, textural appearance.

– A neutral with horizontal layers of soft grey brown traversing the sheet. Large translucent chips are openly scattered throughout the design, while a more dense mix of fine particulates lends a stony, textural appearance. Grey (1500SL) – A translucent, solid grey color.



Virtually seamless, non-porous, and repairable, Wilsonart Solid Surface designs are naturally resistant to mold, mildew, heat and most stains, making them ideal for a wide range of applications from kitchens and baths to healthcare and hospitality environments. Explore the full collection at wilsonart.com/solid-surfaces.

“From natural stone realism to seamless performance, these new additions reflect the beauty of the world around us, with the durability to support the way we live today,” added Grossman.

For more information about Wilsonart products, visit wilsonart.com .

About Wilsonart

Founded in 1956, Wilsonart is a world-leading engineered surfaces company driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service they can count on, delivered by people who care. Our company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, with operations in the Americas and Europe. We manufacture and distribute High Pressure Laminate (HPL), Coordinated Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) and Edgeband, Adhesives, Compact Laminate, Composite Countertops, Quartz, Solid Surface, Epoxy, Waterproof Wall Panels, and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, hospitality, retail, and residential markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore®, Technistone®, Thinscape® and Wetwall™ brands, we continuously redefine decorative surfaces through award-winning design, performance, service and sustainability. For more information, visit wilsonart.com.

Contact:

Kate Kremin

L.C. Williams & Associates

kkremin@lcwa.com

(312) 565-4611

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5749241-d6f2-4140-a932-522f87beca94.