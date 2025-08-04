Capsa Healthcare Acquires BlueBin to Advance Intelligent Clinical Supply Management

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capsa Healthcare, a leader in healthcare workflow and supply management solutions, today announced the acquisition of BlueBin, a recognized innovator in Kanban-based supply chain systems and predictive analytics for healthcare. This strategic move brings together two complementary capabilities that together enhance visibility, efficiency, and reliability across the entire clinical supply chain.

By integrating BlueBin’s proven methodologies and analytics with Capsa’s point-of-care and supply management technologies, the combined solution aims to reduce operational friction, improve supply availability, and return valuable time to clinical teams.

“Healthcare systems are under increasing pressure to do more with less—clinically, operationally, and financially,” said Gaurav Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer at Capsa Healthcare. “This acquisition reflects our continued commitment to developing intelligent infrastructure that equips, enables, and engineers solutions to free up clinical care and deliver measurable financial results.”

BlueBin’s solutions are currently deployed in over 250 hospitals, with a strong track record of client retention and operational impact. At Memorial Hermann Health System, BlueBin’s Kanban implementation led to $4 million in annual supply savings and an additional $2.4 million in operational efficiencies.

The BlueBin acquisition reinforces Capsa’s capability to optimize healthcare operations, reduce waste, and enhance patient care.

Clinical Focus: Reduces time clinicians spend on supply-related tasks, allowing more time for patient care

Operational Visibility: Provides real-time data on inventory levels and usage patterns

Financial Efficiency: Helps reduce supply costs and optimize inventory levels

Space Utilization: Minimizes storage footprint, freeing up space for clinical use

BlueBin’s leadership and implementation model will remain in place, with Charles Hodge continuing as President and CEO. His team’s hands-on, community-based approach to implementation will ensure continuity and success for current and future clients.

“This partnership allows us to scale our mission of ensuring the right supplies reach the right place at the right time,” said Hodge. “Together with Capsa, we’re building a smarter, more responsive supply chain that supports both caregivers and patients.”

With this acquisition, Capsa Healthcare becomes the only provider offering a complete clinical supply management solution—from warehouse to bedside—through a single partner.

About Capsa Healthcare

Capsa Healthcare is a global provider of innovative workflow solutions for healthcare delivery. With over 60 years of experience, Capsa designs and delivers technology-enabled products that improve efficiency, safety, and care outcomes. Learn more at Medical Carts & Healthcare Technology | Capsa Healthcare

About BlueBin

BlueBin is a pioneer in Kanban-based hospital supply management, offering predictive analytics and Lean transformation services. With a presence in over 250 hospitals, BlueBin helps healthcare systems reduce waste, lower costs, and ensure supply availability at the point of care. Learn more at BlueBin | Healthcare Supply Chain & Inventory Management |

