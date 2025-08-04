PracticeLink Announces Strategic Partnership with 3RNET

ST. LOUIS and HINTON, West Virginia, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PracticeLink, the nation’s most trusted physician recruitment resource and home of the most widely used online physician job board, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with 3RNET, the nonprofit web-based platform that connects healthcare professionals with job opportunities in rural and underserved communities throughout the entire United States.

Through this new strategic partnership, the two organizations will accelerate the development of innovative tools and services by leveraging their combined expertise and strengths. In addition, the partnership will bring more value to healthcare employers and job seekers by offering easier-to-use, more complete solutions that make it simpler to connect the right professionals with the communities that need them most.

“We’re excited to join forces with 3RNET, a respected organization dedicated to supporting healthcare in rural and under-resourced areas across the country,” said Ken Allman, CEO and Founder of PracticeLink. “This partnership will help physicians and healthcare facilities bridge critical gaps in access, while improving public health and promoting health equity for vulnerable populations.”

“We’ve had a unique partnership with PracticeLink for many years, and they’ve always shown support of our mission. This is an extension of that work, and we’re excited that this partnership gives us the opportunity to further support the recruitment and retention efforts of rural and underserved communities across the country,” said Mike Shimmens, 3RNET Executive Director.

About PracticeLink

Established in 1994, PracticeLink connects physicians and advanced practitioners in all specialties with opportunities at more than 8,000 health systems, hospitals, medical groups, and private practices. PracticeLink improves the physician recruitment process through people, technology, and education—helping get physicians to the communities where they are needed most.



About 3RNET

3RNET is the nation’s most trusted resource for health professionals seeking careers in rural and underserved communities. 3RNET’s mission is to strengthen community access to a quality healthcare workforce. 3RNET uses innovative strategies to enhance recruitment and retention of the healthcare workforce through informative data, technology, education, connection and collaboration.

