5-hour ENERGY® Announces Confetti Craze, a Birthday Cake Flavored Energy Shot Released Just in Time for the Most Birthday-Packed Month of the Year

Farmington Hills, Michigan, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the makers of 5-hour ENERGY® products unveiled a new, limited-edition flavor – Confetti Craze – a shot that tastes like a party in every sip. Released just in time for August—the month with the most birthdays—this flavor delivers a burst of bold, festive birthday cake flavor that keeps the celebration going all month long.

Confetti Craze Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY® shots are a new twist on an energy boost: tasting like a rich, buttery blend of freshly baked confetti cake, topped with fluffy vanilla frosting and just the right amount of sweetness. Whether you’re powering through a big event or just looking to turn your Tuesday into a full-send Friday, Confetti Craze delivers Big Birthday Energy in a 2-fl-oz. bottle.

“Tastes like a party. Works like 5-hour ENERGY®,” said Leah Key, President of Living Essentials, LLC, the maker of 5-hour ENERGY® products. “We launched Confetti Craze in August because it’s the most birthday-filled month of the year, and this flavor is our gift to the spotlight-stealers and everyday party-starters who want to celebrate life’s big and small moments with energy.”

Each Extra Strength shot packs 230 mg of tasty caffeine, plus B vitamins and nutrients for a fast, effective boost—with zero sugar, zero calories and zero sugar crash. That’s as much caffeine as a premium 12 oz. coffee, but without the wait (or the pastry line). It’s the perfect addition to any party, celebration or milestone event—but why stop there? Confetti Craze is built to bring joy and focus to everyday wins, too.

Confetti Craze will be available starting August 4 at 5hourenergy.com and Amazon.com. Fans are encouraged to stock up early and share with the squad—because every day deserves a mic-drop moment.

“This is our most joyful flavor yet,” added Key. “It’s got the birthday cake flavor and the same trusted boost our customers expect—now in a bottle that basically says ‘let’s party’ from the first sip.”

To celebrate all month, 5-hour ENERGY® will be surprising people on the streets with ‘instant’ birthday parties. Additionally, the brand is partnering with a number of bakers to make Confetti Craze birthday cakes. Stay tuned to 5-hour Energy’s® Instagram channel all month long to catch the latest activations.

