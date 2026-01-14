Turning Up the Sweetness: Three Fan-Favorite 5-hour ENERGY Flavors now Available Nationwide

Farmington Hills, Michigan, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The maker of 5-hour ENERGY® products, the #1 selling energy shot brand, sweetens its product line nationwide. Three fan-favorite flavors — Cotton Candy, Fruity Rainbow and Confetti Craze — are now officially part of the brand’s Tasty Caffeine in 17 Flavors lineup and are available in stores across the country after strong demand during their original limited-time runs.

“These sweet flavors absolutely crushed it as limited drops, and fans everywhere made it clear—they wanted them back for good,” said Leah Key, President of Living Essentials, LLC, maker of 5-hour ENERGY® products. “We listened. Cotton Candy, Fruity Rainbow, and Confetti Craze are now official lineup flavors, available nationwide right now in retailers across the country and online.”

Confetti Craze is birthday-cake inspired, featuring a blend of rich, buttery freshly baked confetti cake, smooth vanilla frosting and a sprinkle of sweetness in every sip.

bursts with a vibrant blend of fruity flavors — fun, nostalgic and craveable, reminiscent of classic fruity candy.

Cotton Candy is a nostalgic flavor swirl of delicious sugary clouds, with hints of vanilla and a fruity twist.

To celebrate the launch – and commemorate Dry January – 5-hour Energy collaborated with Pebble Bar NYC’sBeverage Director, Tim Sweeney, on three delicious mocktail recipes which can be seen on 5hourEnergy.com:

Confetti Cake Break

Strawberry Rainbow Lemonade

Cotton Candy Spritz

Each Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY® shot packs 230 mg of caffeine, plus B vitamins and nutrients for a fast, effective boost — with zero sugar, zero calories and zero sugar crash. That’s about as much caffeine as a premium 12-oz. cup of coffee.

The three flavors are available now nationwide in retail stores and on 5hourEnergy.com – and will soon be on Amazon.com.

What’s next? An all-new flavor, Firework Freeze, is a refreshing and nostalgic blend of bold cherry, citrusy lime and candy-like blue raspberry inspired by the classic freezer pop. Firework Freeze is set to debut in May 2026 for a vibrant, summer-ready rollout.

About 5-hour ENERGY® Shots

Since launching in 2004, the 5-hour ENERGY® brand and its iconic 2-fl oz. shot has become a household staple for its ability to help you feel alert and get you through whatever each day brings. The shots are now available in 17 flavors of tasty caffeine. Find more information about 5-hour ENERGY®, which is widely available in convenience, grocery, retail, club stores, and online outlets, at 5hourENERGY.com.

