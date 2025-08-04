Actelis Networks Expands Its UK Presence With a Major Tier 2 Carrier Win for Enterprise Connectivity Solutions

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) ("Actelis" or the "Company"), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced it has secured a new order from a leading tier 2 telecommunications carrier in the United Kingdom (“UK”) to deploy its advanced hybrid-fiber networking solutions for enterprise connectivity applications.

This strategic win represents Actelis' continued expansion in the UK telecommunications market, where the Company's innovative technology enables carriers to deliver fiber-grade connectivity to enterprise customers over existing infrastructure, significantly reducing deployment costs and timelines compared to traditional fiber installation methods.

"This new business with such a major UK carrier is a testament to the strategic value of our hybrid-fiber technology in the enterprise connectivity market in a sophisticated market such as in the UK," said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. "UK telecommunications providers are increasingly recognizing that our solutions enable them to rapidly expand high-quality enterprise services without the significant capital expenditure and lengthy deployment timelines associated with new fiber construction. This positions carriers to respond quickly to enterprise customer demands while maintaining healthy service margins."

The UK enterprise connectivity market is one of the largest in Europe and the World and is diverse to a level that Actelis' cyber-hardened networking solutions provide carriers with a competitive advantage by enabling rapid service deployment while ensuring the security and reliability that enterprise customers demand.

This order builds upon Actelis' established presence in the UK market, where the Company has successfully deployed solutions for critical infrastructure applications including the National Roads Telecommunications Service (NRTS), in education and in the enterprise market. The Company's proven track record with UK network operators and government entities positions it well for continued growth in this strategic market.

"The UK represents a significant growth opportunity for Actelis as telecommunications providers seek innovative solutions to serve the expanding enterprise connectivity market," added Barlev. "Our ability to deliver immediate fiber-grade performance over existing infrastructure gives carriers a powerful tool to differentiate their enterprise offerings while optimizing their network investments."

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber-copper, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

