MPowered Announces Promotion of Chrissie Chen Pariso to Managing Partner and Key Strategic Hires to Accelerate Capital Solutions for Emerging Managers

CHICAGO, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MPowered Capital (“MPowered”), an investment firm focused on providing bespoke capital solutions to undercapitalized emerging managers, today announced strategic updates that position the firm to address the growing market opportunity to invest in emerging talent.

Leadership Promotion

Chrissie Chen Pariso has been promoted to Managing Partner, joining Founder and CEO Marcia Page as a partner of the firm. Based in Chicago, Chrissie brings over 20 years of private equity and investment management experience to her role overseeing MPowered’s sourcing, underwriting, deal execution, portfolio management, and capital formation efforts.

“I am thrilled to recognize Chrissie’s exceptional leadership and vision by elevating her to the role of Managing Partner,” said Ms. Page. “Since joining MPowered as the first full-time employee in 2020, Chrissie has been instrumental in building and scaling MPowered from the ground up. She is not only a phenomenal investor and a trusted partner, but also a tremendous advocate for emerging managers.”

“It is an honor to step into this role and continue leading MPowered’s talented and growing team in identifying exceptional undercapitalized emerging managers,” said Ms. Pariso. “With demand for our capital as strong as ever, we believe MPowered’s win-win approach to innovative capital solutions and firm building support will drive value while filling a critical gap in the market.”

Strategic Team Expansion

MPowered has also expanded its team, bolstering its investment capabilities and capacity to execute attractive investments:

Jose “JC” Erdmenger joins MPowered as Principal on the investment team based in New York. Mr. Erdmenger joins MPowered from StepStone Group, bringing extensive experience in direct deals, co-investments, and fund investments.

joins MPowered as Principal on the investment team based in New York. Mr. Erdmenger joins MPowered from StepStone Group, bringing extensive experience in direct deals, co-investments, and fund investments. Rick Noel, a seasoned investor and former Partner at Värde Partners, has joined MPowered as Senior Advisor, bolstering the firm’s underwriting and portfolio management.

Platform and Portfolio Updates

In connection with these appointments, MPowered is also further investing in its Multiplier Program (“MP2”), which provides tailored support throughout the firm-building process for emerging managers. This innovative program provides strategic guidance on firm formation, business development, talent management, and operational excellence, seeking to equip MPowered’s managers to launch and scale their businesses with more efficiency and less start-up friction.

As of Q1 2025, MPowered’s Access Fund I had completed 26 transactions, investing in or alongside 13 emerging managers. On a combined basis, these managers have collectively raised over $6 billion in capital, underscoring the catalytic nature of investments in emerging undercapitalized talent.

The firm anticipates sustained momentum for GP Structured Partnerships (GSPs), co-investments, and LP commitments, fueled by favorable market conditions and a persistent undersupply of capital for emerging managers.

Ms. Page concluded, “With an expanded team, we believe MPowered is poised to continue unlocking opportunities for undercapitalized emerging managers across private markets while seeking to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns to investors. I am excited to continue this journey alongside a growing bench of talent and the tailwinds we see for our strategy.”

About MPowered Capital

MPowered Capital is an investment firm established to provide transformational capital solutions, primarily in the form of seed capital, to what it views to be best-in-class undercapitalized emerging managers across private alternatives. The firm seeks to achieve superior risk-adjusted returns by pairing catalytic capital with the robust resources of the firm’s Multiplier Program to accelerate the firm and fund formation process for undercapitalized investing talent. For more information, visit www.mpoweredcapital.com.

Media Contact

IR@mpoweredcapital.com