Clynt Reddy Joins MATTER Board of Directors

Minneapolis, MN, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MATTER, a Minnesota-based global NGO, is pleased to announce the appointment of Clynt Reddy to its Board of Directors.

Reddy currently serves as the Executive Pastor at Westwood Community Church, a thriving multi-site church in the western suburbs of Minneapolis/St. Paul. With over a decade of experience in ministry, his leadership has spanned the areas of discipleship, operations, and teaching. Originally from Durban, South Africa, Reddy immigrated to the United States with his family in 1996. He holds a BA in Religious Studies from the University of Minnesota and a Master of Divinity from Bethel University in St. Paul. In addition to joining MATTER's board, Clynt also serves on the boards of World Vision USA and Transform Minnesota, and previously spent three years on the board of Feed My Starving Children.

“I am honored to be part of the MATTER Board of Directors. I am so impressed and energized by the work of MATTER, and am humbled by the invitation to join this incredible organization,” said Reddy.

His professional passions lie at the intersection of business, church, nonprofits, and academia, a convergence that aligns well with MATTER's collaborative approach to launching projects that improve communities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Clynt to our board and deeply appreciate his commitment to supporting MATTER's growth during this pivotal moment as we celebrate 25 years of impact and look ahead to the next 25," said Quenton Marty, CEO of MATTER.









MATTER, a Minnesota-based global NGO, brings together the best companies, experts, problem solvers and above all, doers, to launch projects that improve communities. This collaborative movement has inspired solutions in health access, providing beneficial meals for children and families, regenerative agriculture, and student-centered education, collectively impacting more than 54 million lives. MATTER's guiding belief is encapsulated in the simple yet powerful expression, YOU MATTER.

