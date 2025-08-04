EVIDENT to Acquire Pramana, Inc.

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evident announces a definitive agreement to acquire Pramana, Inc., a leading manufacturer of digital pathology solutions. Pramana’s cutting-edge autonomous whole slide imaging technologies, combined with Evident’s longstanding leadership in clinical microscopy and superior optics, will revolutionize the market for digital pathology solutions and usher in a new era—digital pathology 2.0.

Founded in 2021 by nference (a leader in Multimodal and Agentic AI innovation), Pramana is a global healthcare technology company specializing in the development of fully autonomous image scanning systems for pathology settings in hospitals, research facilities, and educational institutions. A generational advancement in digital pathology, Pramana’s family of scanners is a modular system of imaging and workflow solutions that is able to process a wide range of specimens using real-time AI algorithms to optimize efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance safety during the scanning process.

“As the worldwide adoption of digital pathology continues to accelerate, our acquisition of Pramana represents a collaborative opportunity to expand our growing digital pathology product offering,” said Wes Pringle, Evident CEO. “Evident prides itself on pioneering new ways of helping the world see the unseen—this acquisition is an example of our commitment to bringing the most advanced solutions to our customers.”

Healthcare providers, research labs, molecular science companies, and academic institutions are now digitizing millions of slides each day. Pramana’s innovation and capabilities complement and expand the technologies Evident can provide to keep pace with daily caseloads, automate quality control, seamlessly integrate data and communication systems, and take advantage of the industry’s newest advances in AI-driven imaging and analysis.

“Pramana is dedicated to crafting solutions that empower labs to embrace digital transformation and modernize their workflows,” said Murali Aravamudan, Co-founder and CEO, nference and Pramana. “We’ve seen remarkable enthusiasm for our autonomous whole slide imaging systems, and when combined with Evident’s long history of superior optics and proven performance, we see a significant opportunity to accelerate the global adoption of digital pathology and usher in a new era of intelligent imaging systems.”

About EVIDENT

For over 100 years as Olympus, we set the industry standard for optical precision in microscopy, helping the world see what was once out of view. Today, as Evident, we continue to help scientists, physicians, and engineers illuminate the unseen with advanced imaging solutions that combine renowned optics with cutting-edge digital innovation.

Our life science portfolio supports research, clinical diagnostics, and education, offering a comprehensive range of imaging methods from essential brightfield and darkfield microscopy to advanced fluorescence, 4D analysis, and digital pathology. In industrial microscopy, we deliver precision and flexibility through laser scanning, digital, and semiconductor microscopes designed for tasks ranging from routine inspection to intricate quality control and manufacturing analysis.

Whether advancing new therapies, ensuring product integrity, or exploring the unknown, Evident is defining a new era of discovery with easy-to-use tools that help unlock hidden answers and empower exciting new breakthroughs.

Evident is headquartered in Tokyo and supported by R&D and manufacturing centers in Japan, the United States, Germany, and China, with operations and dedicated sales and service centers around the world. For more information, visit EvidentScientific.com.

About Pramana

Pramana is a health tech company accelerating the adoption of digital pathology across labs, hospitals, clinics, and medical centers. With Pramana’s AI-powered imaging solution, pathologists achieve industry-leading image quality and unprecedented accuracy. Built-in AI algorithms and automated quality control eliminate up to 70% of manual workflow steps while capturing previously undetectable tissue features, radically improving clinical diagnostics and research.

For more information, visit Pramana.ai.

