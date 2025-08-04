SEGG Media’s Sports.com Launches Immersive New Website, Driving AI Innovation, Revenue Growth, and its Strategic Move Into Sports-Centric Crypto Exchange & Tokenomics

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or the “Company”), a leading technology company owning Sports.com, Concerts.com, and Lottery.com, today announced that Sports.com, a division of SEGG Media, launched its all-new website, unveiling an immersive sphere design built to supercharge fan engagement, unlock new revenue streams, and spearheading SEGG Media and Sports.com towards AI-powered sports experiences, while exploring a sports-centric crypto exchange and tokenomics opportunities. The new website is available today at https://www.sports.com.

The platform’s futuristic, spatially dynamic layout blends AI-driven personalization, creator-led storytelling, interactive video environments, and real-time fan engagement tools—encouraging longer sessions, deeper interaction, and higher retention.

“This is more than a visual overhaul—it’s a fully immersive digital playground for the next generation of fans,” said Tim Scoffham, CEO of Sports.com Media. “Our focus is simple: fan engagement and revenue, revenue, revenue.”

Integrated across the SEGG Media network, Sports.com is positioned as both a flagship content hub and a commercial growth engine—creating monetization through branded series, commerce integration, creator partnerships, and the future integration of sports-specific crypto exchange capabilities and fan tokenomics.

Sports.com Platform Highlights

Immersive Sphere Navigation – Visually dynamic design driving exploration and repeat visits

Creator-Powered Content – Original shows and campaigns from a global creator network

Interactive Fan Tools – Polls, watch parties, and gamified content zones

AI Personalization Engine – Tailored experiences by behavior, location, and interest

Revenue Integration – New ad inventory, branded content, affiliate campaigns, commerce

Sports-Centric Crypto & Tokenomics – Exploring fan tokens, collectibles, and crypto-enabled ticketing with industry veterans

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to complete acquisitions; the Company’s ability to remain in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules; and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.