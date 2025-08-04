Calvetti Ferguson Expands Nonprofit Services with CPA Firm Acquisition

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calvetti Ferguson, a full-service CPA and advisory firm, has acquired San Antonio-based Randy Walker & Company.

This strategic move adds nonprofit audits to its services and significantly strengthens its headcount in San Antonio.

“This acquisition marks a significant step in expanding our service offerings,” said Jason Ferguson, managing partner at Calvetti Ferguson. “We’re adding a dedicated nonprofit audit practice to our firm, bringing new expertise to our team, and strengthening our ability to serve nonprofit organizations. With a notable increase to our San Antonio workforce, we're deepening our roots and strengthening our investment in the Central Texas region.”

Randy Walker & Company is a CPA firm with a long-standing reputation for nonprofit accounting and auditing expertise. The firm has developed a loyal client base through tailored financial solutions and attentive service, aligning with Calvetti Ferguson’s commitment to client success.

“Our team has been dedicated to providing exceptional audit and tax services to nonprofit organizations and small businesses across Texas since 1995,” said Randy Walker, managing partner at Randy Walker & Company. “Our recent growth made it clear we needed more infrastructure to maintain our high level of service. Joining Calvetti Ferguson gives us the resources to continue delivering top-tier service to our clients.”

Following the closure of the transaction, 23 employees from Randy Walker & Company will integrate with Calvetti Ferguson’s established teams to continue serving clients.

About Calvetti Ferguson

Calvetti Ferguson is a full-service CPA and consulting firm that provides comprehensive accounting, advisory, assurance, and tax services. We serve privately held and public companies, private equity funds, family offices, and nonprofit organizations. We combine deep business insight with tailored solutions to help our clients navigate complexity, mitigate risks, and unlock opportunities, ultimately driving their businesses forward.

Media Contact:

Emily Martin

Chief Marketing Officer

emartin@calvettiferguson.com

(713) 726-5723