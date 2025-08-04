LIS Technologies Inc. Appoints Daniel Hartman, Ph.D., as Project Manager to Accelerate Critical Laser Uranium Enrichment Milestones

Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIS Technologies Inc. (“LIST” or “the Company”), a proprietary developer of advanced laser technology and the only USA-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, today announced that Daniel Hartman, Ph.D., has joined the Company as Project Manager.

Dr. Daniel Hartman is an accomplished project manager and technical leader with over a decade of experience driving complex, high-stakes initiatives in nuclear engineering, nonproliferation, and interdisciplinary technology development. As Project Manager at LIS Technologies, he provides strategic leadership and operational oversight to advance the commercialization of the U.S.-patented CRISLA technology for uranium enrichment, a mission-critical effort to restore US domestic enrichment capabilities. Daniel brings a proven track record of translating business priorities into actionable technical solutions, delivering in regulated, multi-stakeholder environments.

“It is a pleasure to join LIS Technologies and apply my experience advancing nonproliferation and R&D efforts toward the commercialization of CRISLA,” said Daniel Hartman, Ph.D., Project Manager at LIS Technologies Inc. “Demonstrating and ultimately commercializing the patented CRISLA process would represent a significant milestone for the U.S. nuclear fuel supply chain and help reestablish the United States as a global leader in enrichment. I’m excited to contribute to this critical effort.”

Dr. Hartman previously held key roles at the Y-12 National Security Complex, where he supported U.S. Department of Energy and State Department programs focused on nuclear nonproliferation and global security. His expertise spans laser spectroscopy, nuclear fuel cycle processes, and navigating the technical, policy, and legal dimensions of the nuclear field to advance strategic outcomes. Daniel currently serves as Vice President of the Central Region Chapter of the Institute of Nuclear Materials Management (INMM) and Deputy Chair of Radiological Materials within its Security and Physical Protection Division. In October 2025, he will assume the role of INMM Central Region Chapter President. Dr. Hartman also holds memberships with the American Nuclear Society and the International Nuclear Law Association.

Daniel earned his PhD in Nuclear Energy Science and Engineering from the joint University of Tennessee Knoxville–Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) Bredesen Center, with a focus on nuclear nonproliferation and foreign policy. He holds B.S. and M.S. degrees in Nuclear Engineering from UTK and a University Diploma in International Nuclear Law from the University of Montpellier in France. His research contributions included pioneering work in laser-based measurement verification systems for uranium enrichment facilities and machine learning applications for nuclear safeguards, recognized through multiple fellowships from the DOE NNSA, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and ORNL.

“Daniel’s arrival adds critical operational depth and technical expertise to our team as we navigate the path toward commercializing our patented enrichment technology,” said Jay Yu, Executive Chairman and CEO of LIS Technologies Inc. “His project leadership and experience will be instrumental as we advance toward full-scale demonstration activities and take the next steps in building a robust nuclear fuel enrichment solution in support of the United States’ clean energy objectives.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Daniel to the team,” said Christo Liebenberg, President and Chief Technical Advisor of LIS Technologies Inc. “His prior experience leading technical programs in highly regulated environments will be a valuable resource for the team as we continue to execute on key program milestones. I believe Daniel is well-equipped to navigate the cost, objective, and time management challenges that come with scaling a process such as ours and his addition will enhance our capability to efficiently execute on our upcoming goals.”

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology, making use of infrared lasers to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a huge range of applications, including being the only USA-origin (and patented) laser uranium enrichment company, and several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Microreactors, the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. The Company employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

In Dec 2024, LIS Technologies Inc. was selected as one of six domestic companies to participate in the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) Enrichment Acquisition Program. This initiative allocates up to $3.4 billion overall, with contracts lasting for up to 10 years. Each awardee is slated to receive a minimum contract of $2 million.

