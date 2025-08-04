MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB Maintains BB+ Credit Rating with Stable Outlook from S&P Global Ratings





On July 31, 2025, the international credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings conducted its annual review of the group’s operations and financial results. Following the review, MAXIMA GRUPĖ’s credit rating remained unchanged.

The S&P Global Ratings report highlights the group’s growing revenues despite high competition, strong private label positioning, expansion of managed retail chains, and good diversification of store formats. According to S&P Global Ratings’ methodology, the group’s financial leverage was 2.4x (compared to 2.2x in 2023).

The BB+ rating for MAXIMA GRUPĖ’s bond issuance also remained unchanged.

MAXIMA GRUPĖ was first assigned a BB+ credit rating in 2018. In the same year, MAXIMA GRUPĖ successfully issued €300 million in bonds, which were redeemed in 2023. In 2022, the company issued a second €240 million bond offering with a 5-year term.

Additional Information

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB manages retail chains "Maxima" (in the Baltic countries), "Stokrotka" (in Poland), "T Market" (in Bulgaria), and the online food store "Barbora," operating in the Baltic countries.

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB is part of the "Vilniaus prekyba" group of companies. Through its other subsidiary companies, "Vilniaus prekyba" controls investments in retail and pharmacy chains, as well as real estate development and rental service companies in the Baltic countries, Sweden, Poland, and Bulgaria.

Contact Person:

Lauryna Šaltinė

MAXIMA GRUPĖ’S Chief Financial Officer lauryna.saltine@maximagrupe.eu



