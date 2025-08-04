Johnson Fistel Commences Investigation of Fluor Corporation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP, a shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) regarding possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 1, 2025, Fluor Corporation reported its financial results for the second quarter and lowered its full-year guidance. Management attributed the disappointing performance to escalating costs across several infrastructure projects, citing subcontractor design errors, increased material prices, and scheduling delays. Fluor also pointed to a decline in capital spending among customers. These issues had not been previously disclosed, despite earlier affirmations of its full-year outlook. Following this announcement, Fluor shares closed down 27.04% on August 1, 2025.

