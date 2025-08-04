Egide: 2025 COMBINED GENERAL MEETING - NOTICE OF MEETING

Bollène (France), August 4, 2025 – 06 :00pm (CET)

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING NOTICE OF MEETING

Egide Group (Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN : FR0000072373 - Ticker : ALGID), worldwide provider of hermetic packages and connectors and thermal management solutions for sensitive electronic components, invites its shareholders to attend the Combined General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 11:00 am, at the Company's headquarters (Site Industriel du Sactar - 84500 Bollène - France).

It will be possible to attend the meeting (without being able to take part in the debates and vote on the resolutions, in application of the statutory stipulations) by Teams video-conference, on invitation to be requested at least 24 hours in advance from the following e-mail address assemblee@fr.egide-group.com.

The agenda and the proposed resolutions have been published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires of August 4, 2025 (www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr) and on the company's website (www.egide-group.com).

In accordance with current regulations, the preparatory documents required by article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code will be posted on the Company's website (www.egide-group.com). The full text of documents to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting in accordance with articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code will be available at the company's headquarters or on its website (www.egide-group.com or on request from assemblee@fr.egide-group.com.

From the date of the notice of meeting and up to and including the fifth day before the meeting, i.e. September 5, 2025 at the latest, any shareholder may ask the Company to send him the documents and information referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code, preferably by e-mail to assemblee@fr.egide-group.com (or by regular letter to the Company's headquarters).

Shareholders holding bearer shares must provide proof of their status as such by submitting a certificate of account registration.

About EGIDE GROUP

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and thermal management solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging. Optronics. High-Frequency. Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

EGIDE is listed on Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID

